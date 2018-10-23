Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering a broken windshield (DAL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Boeing

  • Delta Air Lines Flight 589 was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering what officials called a broken windshield shortly after takeoff from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).
  • In a statement to Business Insider, Delta Air Lines confirmed that there was an "issue with the First Officer's window seal."
  • No injuries have been reported among the 169 passengers on board the flight.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering a broken windshield shortly after takeoff from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

In a statement to Business Insider, Delta Air Lines confirmed that there was an "issue with the First Officer's window seal." However, the Atlanta-based carrier declined to go into detail on the exact nature of or the severity of the issue.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials were not immediately available for comment. But airport officials told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the flight suffered a broken cockpit window.

According to FlightAware, Delta Flight 589 took off from Minneapolis at 11:23 am local time en route to Seattle, Washington.

But, the Boeing 737-900 turned back just 13 minutes after taking off and landed safely back in Minneapolis a few minutes later after air traffic control declared an emergency to clear the path for the jet.

No injuries have been reported among the 169 passengers on board the flight.

The Delta incident occurred just days after an Icelandair flight en route from Orlando to Reykjavik, Iceland was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after pilots discovered a crack in the Boeing 757's windshield.

No injuries were reported in that incident either.

Here is Delta's statement in its entirety:

"Delta apologizes to customers of flight 589 for the delay incurred after the flight returned to Minneapolis shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the First Officer’s window seal. The flight taxied to the gate where maintenance is evaluating the aircraft. As always, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

2. Surround yourself with the best
Lifestyle The 10 most helpful things I learned from working closely with Martha Stewart for over 19 years
Lauren McCluskey and Melvin Rowland
Lifestyle Mother of murdered University of Utah student says she heard her daughter shout 'no!' on the phone before she was shot by her ex-boyfriend
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married since 1997.
Lifestyle Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith haven't sworn or yelled at each other in 20 years — here's how they did it
Hiring three editors at different price points has varying degrees of success.
Lifestyle This photographer hired editors at wildly different price points to Photoshop the same image, and it proves that you get what you pay for
X
Advertisement