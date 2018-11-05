Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle A designer reinvents modern technology as vintage objects, and the results will make you nostalgic

  Published:

Who doesn't love nostalgia? Graphic designer Tom Ollivier turned modern technology, like Facebook and Instagram, into vintage objects from the 1980s.

Instagram as a disposable camera.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)
  • Thomas Ollivier has been a freelance artist and creative director for over 10 years.
  • His most recent project, "Re:Birth," transforms modern tech into pure '80s nostalgia.
  • His unique work has allowed him to collaborate with many big companies, like Nespresso and Netflix.

The world was a very different place pre-internet. In fact, it was much harder.

But there's a sense of nostalgia we just can't shake from that era: and graphic designer Thomas Ollivier perfectly mixes that nostalgia with modern-day technology.

His latest project, "Re:Birth," takes you back in time to see what your favorite apps and technologies might look like transformed into objects from the '80s.

His work has garnered thousands of Instagram followers, and allowed him to work with huge brands like Nespresso and Netflix. Keep scrolling to see why.

Ollivier grew up in France and now lives in London.

Ollivier grew up in France and now lives in London.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

"While being bored at school, I started to get into graffiti and quickly decided that I wanted to do something related to visual art," Ollivier told INSIDER.



He chose a career in graphic design because "being able to imagine and create anything you want is pretty liberating."

He chose a career in graphic design because "being able to imagine and create anything you want is pretty liberating."

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

"I have produced music, I am now co-making wine, it opens up new horizons and feeds my curiosity I suppose," he added.



His most recent project, "Re:Birth," takes popular apps and social media platforms and re-imagines them in the form of '80s technology.

His most recent project, "Re:Birth," takes popular apps and social media platforms and re-imagines them in the form of '80s technology.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

Everything was so different before the internet (and so much harder!).



Sometimes we forget how different life was before the internet — but Ollivier is here to remind us.

Sometimes we forget how different life was before the internet — but Ollivier is here to remind us.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

"The execution is as important as the concept," he said. "On Re:Birth, I designed plenty of objects that didn't make the cut because they were taking you to another place."



The results of his project are perfectly nostalgic reinventions of modern technology that transport you to another time.

The results of his project are perfectly nostalgic reinventions of modern technology that transport you to another time.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

His work has garnered him a huge following on Instagram.



Ollivier's unique projects have led him to collaborate with many large brands, from Nespresso to Netflix.

Ollivier's unique projects have led him to collaborate with many large brands, from Nespresso to Netflix.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)


Ollivier wants people to draw their own conclusions about his art.

Ollivier wants people to draw their own conclusions about his art.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

The world moves quickly. Some things that only happened 20 years ago will make you feel ancient.



"I want to create things that appear lighthearted and engage a broad audience, but a more substantial meaning can be found if the viewer is looking for it," he said.

"I want to create things that appear lighthearted and engage a broad audience, but a more substantial meaning can be found if the viewer is looking for it," he said.

(Courtesy of Thomas Ollivier)

"Doing an exhibition at some point would be pretty exciting," he said.

