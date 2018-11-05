news

Thomas Ollivier has been a freelance artist and creative director for over 10 years.

His most recent project, "Re:Birth," transforms modern tech into pure '80s nostalgia.

His unique work has allowed him to collaborate with many big companies, like Nespresso and Netflix.

The world was a very different place pre-internet. In fact, it was much harder.

But there's a sense of nostalgia we just can't shake from that era: and graphic designer Thomas Ollivier perfectly mixes that nostalgia with modern-day technology.

His latest project, "Re:Birth," takes you back in time to see what your favorite apps and technologies might look like transformed into objects from the '80s.

His work has garnered thousands of Instagram followers, and allowed him to work with huge brands like Nespresso and Netflix. Keep scrolling to see why.

Ollivier grew up in France and now lives in London.

"While being bored at school, I started to get into graffiti and quickly decided that I wanted to do something related to visual art," Ollivier told INSIDER.

He chose a career in graphic design because "being able to imagine and create anything you want is pretty liberating."

"I have produced music, I am now co-making wine, it opens up new horizons and feeds my curiosity I suppose," he added.

His most recent project, "Re:Birth," takes popular apps and social media platforms and re-imagines them in the form of '80s technology.

Everything was so different before the internet (and so much harder!).

Sometimes we forget how different life was before the internet — but Ollivier is here to remind us.

"The execution is as important as the concept," he said. "On Re:Birth, I designed plenty of objects that didn't make the cut because they were taking you to another place."

The results of his project are perfectly nostalgic reinventions of modern technology that transport you to another time.

His work has garnered him a huge following on Instagram.

Ollivier's unique projects have led him to collaborate with many large brands, from Nespresso to Netflix.

Ollivier wants people to draw their own conclusions about his art.

The world moves quickly. Some things that only happened 20 years ago will make you feel ancient.

"I want to create things that appear lighthearted and engage a broad audience, but a more substantial meaning can be found if the viewer is looking for it," he said.

"Doing an exhibition at some point would be pretty exciting," he said.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.