When 43 models were confirmed in October to walk in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, fans were quick to notice that Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid were missing from the list. But, according to shoe designer Brian Atwood, there's a good chance that at least two of them will be there.

On Thursday, Atwood posted a photo of Gigi Hadid walking in a previous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In his caption, Atwood wrote "Less than 1 month away!!!!"

The date of the 2018 show has not been officially released yet, but Atwood's statement appears to hint at one. He also hinted that Gigi would walk in the show, and wrote in the caption: "Let's do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret Can't wait to show you what we have done for the show!!!!"

Atwood also shared a photo of Jenner

On Friday, Atwood took to Instagram again to post a second photo, this time featuring Kendall Jenner walking in the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

For the second time, Atwood hinted at the show's date in the caption, writing: "Can't wait to see this beauty @kendalljenner strutting in my shoes for the @victoriassecret fashion show... less than a month away!!!!"

Last year, neither model walked in the runway show

In 2017, Jenner had signed a non-compete agreement with La Perla, a competitor to Victoria's Secret, and therefore could not represent another lingerie brand.

Gigi was scheduled to walk the 2017 show, but backed out at the last minute. While she never explicitly said why she couldn't attend, fans speculated that she was one of multiple models who couldn't get their Chinese visa approved.

In the lead-up to the fashion show, people in China said that Gigi was not welcome there after a video, posted by her sister Bella Hadid, that surfaced earlier in the year showed her mimicking Buddha's face. After being accused of "discrimination," Gigi issued an apology.

Neither Victoria's Secret nor the models have commented on Atwood's posts

Though Atwood seems to have confirmed that Jenner and Hadid will walk in this year's show, there has not yet been any word from Jenner, Gigi Hadid, or Victoria's Secret.

Representatives for Victoria's Secret, Brian Atwood, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid did not immediately reply to INSIDER's requests for comment.

