Star, a rescue dog, was in need of a new kidney after years of malnourishment. One of her own puppies was able to provide it.
In today's heartwarming dog news, a doggy mom received a lifesaving kidney transplant from one of her puppies, after both were rescued from an abandoned box on the side of the road.
A few years ago, Star and her 13 puppies were rescued from starvation. Only nine of her puppies survived, and Star herself was experiencing advanced kidney failure. Miraculously, she recovered and was adopted by Shannon Flegle and her family.
But over the summer, Star again experienced symptoms of kidney failure, including vomiting and listlessness, and she refused to eat.
Desperate, Flegle reached out to the Murrays, who had adopted one of Star's puppies years ago, and named her Elsa. Jenny Murray immediately agreed, but also asked her kids if they would be okay with Elsa undergoing the surgery. "This is Elsa’s chance to save her mom, and they’re like, ‘Oh so she’s a hero!'" Murray told Fox 2 of her children’s reaction.
Elsa successfully donated her kidney, and now both dogs are expected to make a full recovery, and "live normal lives."
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.