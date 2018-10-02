A ferry in the Baltic Sea with 335 people on board is on fire after an explosion in the engine room

A ferry with 335 people on board is on fire in the Baltic Sea after an explosion on board, Lithuania's military said on Tuesday.

The military has sent a helicopter to the ferry and has two more on standby if needed, a spokesman for the Lithuanian air force told Reuters.

Alexei Kravchenko, a spokesperson for Lithuania's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, told Russian news site Sputnik that are no casualties.

The ferry is off the coast the Russian city of Kaliningrad. A Greek news outlet, Sigma Live, posted what appears to be an image of the ferry.

Russian rescuers have also been mobilized for the rescue operation, Russian state news outlet RT reported.