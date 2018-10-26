American Airlines
A fuel truck hit the wing of an American Airlines jet at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning. The incident, which took place just before 7:00 am, damaged a winglet on the right side of the tw0-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 as it sat parked at a gate.
An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the aircraft has been withdrawn from service inspection and repairs.
There were injuries reported among the 172 passengers and six crew members.
A backup aircraft was brought in to complete the flight. As a result, departure for American Airlines Flight 1249 was delayed by nearly three hours.
According to American Airlines, the fuel truck was operated by contractor Allied Aviation.