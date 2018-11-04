Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A GoFundMe for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting has raised over $1 million in 7 days. Here's how you can help.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The GoFundMe goal was increased to $1.2 million because so many people donated. Shay Khatiri, 29, told INSIDER why he decided to launch the page.

pittsburgh shooting vigil play

pittsburgh shooting vigil

(Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

  • A man killed 11 people and injured six more in a horrific shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27.
  • When 29-year-old Shay Khatiri heard about the tragedy, he decided to set up a GoFundMe page for the victims and their families.
  • By that night, the page had raised over $140,000 — nearly three times its original goal.
  • A week later, it's raised over $1 million.

When 29-year-old Shay Khatiri woke up last Saturday morning, his Jewish friend whose couch he was staying on told him about the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and injured six more.

Khatiri wanted to help.

"I thought I would donate a little money, which is not going to make any real change to help them — not that they could ever recover from this tragedy — but to help them a little bit," he told INSIDER that night.

Read more: What we know about the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Since he had set up GoFundMe pages before, Khatiri decided to make one for the victims of the shooting so his donation could perhaps spur others.

By 10 p.m. ET on October 27 — just nine hours after he posted it — the page had raised over $140,000, from 2,735 donations.

Khatiri has now raised the goal several times, from its original $50,000 to $1.2 million.

A week later, more than 17,000 people have donated to the fundraiser, raising over $1.1 million.

"I hope this will be a help to the synagogue, to the survivors, to the families of the people who lost their lives or are badly wounded," he said.

Plus, GoFundMe handles the donations so they will go directly to the Tree of Life Congregation.

An Iranian immigrant now studying at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in DC, Khatiri said he had no idea how quickly the page would raise this much money.

"You cannot overestimate the generosity of Americans," he said.

Donate to the GoFundMe page for the Pittsburgh shooting victims here »

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A woman wasn't expecting her boyfriend to propose to her.
Lifestyle A woman used her cousin's manicured hand in her engagement photos because she 'didn't have her nails done'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City.
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her European bachelorette celebration ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas
A Pagani Zonda R at the 79th Geneva International Motor Show in 2009.
Lifestyle Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich owns the second-largest yacht in the world and a customized airplane with a 30-person banquet hall — see how else he spends his fortune of at least $11 billion
pittsburgh synagogue shooting vigil 10
Lifestyle 'Love in the face of evil gives others hope': Jewish nurse shares a powerful message explaining why he treated the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect in the hospital
X
Advertisement