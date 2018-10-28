Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A GoFundMe for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting has raised over $140,000 in just 9 hours. Here's how you can help.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The GoFundMe goal had to be increased to $1 million because so many people donated that almost three times the goal was raised by Saturday night.

pittsburgh shooting vigil play

pittsburgh shooting vigil

(Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

  • A man killed 11 people and injured six more in a horrific shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.
  • When 29-year-old Shay Khatiri heard about the tragedy, he decided to set up a GoFundMe page for the victims and their families.
  • By Saturday night, the page had raised over $140,000 — nearly three times its original goal.

When 29-year-old Shay Khatiri woke up on Saturday morning, his Jewish friend whose couch he was staying on told him about the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and injured six more.

Khatiri wanted to help.

"I thought I would donate a little money, which is not going to make any real change to help them — not that they could ever recover from this tragedy — but to help them a little bit," he told INSIDER.

Since he had set up GoFundMe pages before, Khatiri decided to make one for the victims of the shooting so his donation could perhaps spur others.

By 10 p.m. ET on Saturday — just nine hours after he posted it — the page had raised over $140,000, from 2,735 donations.

Khatiri has now raised the goal three times, from its original $50,000 to $1 million.

"I hope this will be a help to the synagogue, to the survivors, to the families of the people who lost their lives or are badly wounded," he said.

Plus, GoFundMe handles the donations so they will go directly to the Tree of Life Congregation.

An Iranian immigrant now studying at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in DC, Khatiri said he had no idea how quickly the page would raise this much money.

"You cannot overestimate the generosity of Americans," he said.

Donate to the GoFundMe page for the Pittsburgh shooting victims here »

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle There’s one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon,...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

CNN Newsroom With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul 10_52_38 AM (1)
Lifestyle At least 11 people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue while shouting anti-Semitic slurs
Meghan Markle's fashion is making a difference.
Lifestyle A company says Meghan Markle created up to 30 new jobs just by wearing a pair of jeans — and it proves the 'Markle Effect' is real
With a solid gold bracelet instead of a leather strap, the price rises to $58,995.
Lifestyle It takes 34 people up to 80 hours to make one of these $74,000 diamond-encrusted Apple watches
Meghan Markle wore another chic tuxedo dress.
Lifestyle Meghan Markle wore a new sleeveless tuxedo dress, and the style is becoming a staple in her royal wardrobe
X
Advertisement