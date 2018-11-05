news

The "Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018" meme shows the stark differences between the two elections.

For Democrats, what felt like a simple transition of power now seems dire.

For supporters of Democratic candidates, the 2016 and 2018 elections are wildly different.

In 2016, many anticipated drifting into the presidency of Hillary Clinton, who was widely expected to win at the time.

Of course, things didn't quite work out that way. With Republicans controlling all three branches of government, Democrats are approaching the 2018 midterm elections bruised and battered, but with warlike determination.

At least, that's the impression that comes across in a new meme.

A lot of them show actors playing characters who have gone through battle

One trick is to use the same actor in different roles

Or just show two different moods

These are darker times

But the fate of the midterm elections depend on your vote

Election day is Tuesday, November 6, and many states already have polls open with early voting.