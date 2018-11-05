The "Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018" meme shows the stark differences between the two elections.
For supporters of Democratic candidates, the 2016 and 2018 elections are wildly different.
In 2016, many anticipated drifting into the presidency of Hillary Clinton, who was widely expected to win at the time.
Of course, things didn't quite work out that way. With Republicans controlling all three branches of government, Democrats are approaching the 2018 midterm elections bruised and battered, but with warlike determination.
At least, that's the impression that comes across in a new meme.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6, and many states already have polls open with early voting.
