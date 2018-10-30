Pulse.com.gh logo
A Japanese bullet train company has agreed to stop forcing staff to squat between the tracks as part of a safety drill

JR West officials said the exercise was designed to give workers a better appreciation of the force generated by bullet trains traveling at top speed.

  • A Japanese railway firm has pulled the plug on a hair-raising training programme.
  • Certain employees of the West Japan Railway Co. were made to crouch in a maintenance tunnel between the tracks while bullet trains passed inches overhead at around 300 km/h.
  • The drill was reportedly used to give workers an appreciation of the force generated by the trains.
  • The West Japan Railway Workers Union has filed eight complaints since the programme was introduced in 2016.
  • Trainees will now observe the bullet trains from behind a fence, the railway company says.

West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) is finally calling a halt to a rather terrifying training programme which forced staff to squat between the tracks as shinkansen bullet trains flew through a tunnel at 300 km/h.

Company officials reportedly said the exercise was designed to give workers a better appreciation of the force generated by bullet trains traveling at top speed.

JR West has since decided to ditch the programme because of the time-consuming nature of the procedures needed to make sure staff were safe between the trains, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

However, workers' unions have been piling on pressure to end the drill for some time as employees complained about its terrifying nature.

The rather extreme training measures were originally introduced in 2016 after an aluminium component of a shinkansen train fell off in a tunnel and injured a passenger the year before.

Investigators blamed loose bolts and insufficient inspections for the accident, according to The Guardian.

Tokaido Shinkansen and Fuji mountain with rice field play

Tokaido Shinkansen and Fuji mountain with rice field

(IamDoctorEgg / Shutterstock.com)

The West Japan Railway Workers Union has filed eight complaints since the programme was introduced in February 2016, South China Morning Post reports.

"Exposing employees to danger is a problem," a union official reportedly told JR West, adding that "workers have been forced to undergo the training as a sort of punishment for the accident."

More than 240 workers have been made to undergo the training, many of whom have spoken about the alarming experience.

"The wind pressure was enormous," a mechanic told the Mainichi Shimbun of his experience.

"I felt as if I had been pressed down from above, and it was scary. I wonder what the meaning of such training is."

Kansai University Faculty of Societal Safety Sciences professor Takahiro Nakamura condemned the company's methods.

"The program may be based on the idea that people can change their awareness if they have intense experiences, but human errors cannot be eliminated so easily," he told the Mainichi.

"Undergoing such experiences in a tunnel is far removed from the company's goal of raising employees' awareness of the importance of maintenance work."

Now, the training programme will continue, but trainees will observe the bullet trains from behind a fence, the railway company says.

"We have been paying due attention to safety, and the program itself is necessary," Tatsuo Kijima, president of JR West said last week.

"We will make further efforts to improve safety awareness and skills of car inspection technicians."

