A JetBlue plane was evacuated after its engine caught on fire just before takeoff in Las Vegas (JBLU)

In a statement to Business Insider, a JetBlue spokesperson said, "Flight 178 from Las Vegas to Boston experienced smoke coming from its right engine before takeoff. The smoke was quickly suppressed and the aircraft taxied safely back to the gate."

A Boston-bound JetBlue Airways flight from Las Vegas experienced a scary moment on Sunday as the plane had to be evacuated just before takeoff because of smoke pouring out from its engine, according to multiple reports.

JetBlue Airways Flight 178 was scheduled to depart Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on Sunday morning, October 7, for a flight to Boston Logan International Airport. But the plane never took off.

In a statement to Business Insider, a JetBlue spokesperson said the plane, "experienced smoke coming from its right engine before takeoff. The smoke was quickly suppressed and the aircraft taxied safely back to the gate. All customers safely deplaned and the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection."

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that McCarran airport officials said the flight was canceled because a fire broke out in the plane's engine.

Boston 25 News reported that passengers said the pilot mentioned a blown tire and engine.

JetBlue did not respond to Business Insider's request to comment on the cause of the smoking engine.

The plane experienced issues just prior to takeoff, according to reports. As the plane was accelerating to lift off into the air, passengers said the plane made a loud noise which led the pilot to slam on the breaks and abort the flight altogether, according to CBS 4 Boston.

Ryan Cunningham, a passenger of Flight 178, told CBS 4 Boston that he noticed some initial bumpiness during takeoff.

"Pretty sure the nose was probably off the ground, probably three or four feet, and then we just heard this loud ‘Boom’ and the pilot slammed the brakes," Cunningham told CBS 4.

Passenger Theresa Alexander told ABC 5 Boston, "We had just barely got off and all of a sudden, I heard this, ‘bang, pop.’ The plane kind of went sideways, and I saw the smoke coming out of the side."

Video provided by CBS 4 Boston on YouTube shows large plumes of smoke pouring out of the engine as the plane parked itself on the ground.

Fox 5 reports that the McCarren airport control center was notified of the fire at 11:30 a.m. and that after the Clark County Fire Department arrived on the scene, the fire was put out by 12:03 p.m.

McCarran officials stated there were 146 passengers on board the flight, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas.

The Boston Globe reported the evacuated passengers were accommodated on alternative flights.

Video uploaded to social media by a passenger on the plane shows the extent of smoke coming from the engine.