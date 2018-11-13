news

When Allison Lytton was in her fifth year of teaching, she moved from South Carolina to Lewiston, Maine, with her newborn and two-year-old son.

She was living as a single mother and couldn’t afford baby formula for her newborn.

She applied for WIC, Maine's special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, and used the program for six months.

Now nine years into teaching, Lytton is working extra stipend jobs with her school and teachers union, as well as doing freelance photography to make ends meet.

When Allison Lytton was in her fifth year of teaching, she moved from South Carolina to Lewiston, Maine, with her newborn and two-year-old son following a divorce from her husband.

Moving states gave her a salary an $8,000 bump from $30,500 to $38,600, but she was still struggling to get by, having to provide for her two children with no child support from her ex-husband. Maine is ranked 34th in terms of teacher salaries. Teachers in Maine make on average $53,079 a year, compared to first-ranked New York, where teacher salaries average $82,064. But that doesn't tell the whole story.

When cost of living is factored in, Maine's teachers are even closer to the bottom of the barrel. Maine teachers make, on average, $16,439 more than what might qualify them for government assistance. — but that's the state's average. Teachers like Lytton live even closer to the poverty line.



"I had no idea how I was going to buy formula, let alone stock my classroom. It was like $30 a can or so," Lytton told INSIDER.



When a friend suggested Lytton apply for WIC, Maine's special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, she never thought she'd qualify — but then she did.

Despite working full time for Lewiston Public Schools, she says, "we were about $300 off from receiving food stamps and I was five years into teaching."

The Center for American Progress (CAP), found that scores of teachers across the country are in the same situation as Litton, relying on public assistance to support their families. Even teachers with 10 years of teaching experience — considered mid-career workers — reported leaning on state programs for support.

For the first six months of her newborn's life in Maine, the family relied on the state's WIC program to provide food and healthcare for her family.

Lytton never thought she'd qualify for public assistance

For a household of three, like Lytton's, to qualify for WIC today Maine residents have to make under $37,777 per year. And getting a big raise can be difficult because of the way teacher raises are structured.

When it comes to salary raises for teachers, most school districts have a "step and lane" salary schedule for teachers, according to EdWeek.

The schedule features a grid that shows how much raises are worth, and teachers earn a step for each additional year of experience, with many teachers peaking on the highest step around 55 years old.

The "lane" part of the raises is how teachers earn more based on their level of education — some districts pay more to teachers holding master’s or doctoral degrees, while others can earn more through the number of credit hours of professional development.

In Maine, local governments have control over teacher contracts. The state's average starting teaching salary is $33,876, and the average salary is $51,007, according to the National Education Association.

Across the country most teacher salaries are determined locally, which is why affluent areas tend to pay educators more than poorer districts. In fact, teachers in poorer districts typically make around $4,000 less than their counterparts in wealthier communities, providing little incentive for educators to work in low income communities. And given that Maine has the second largest percentage of its population on welfare in the country — around 14 percent of the state receives food stamps, and more than 26 percent are on Medicare — it's a safe bet that many teachers are working in low income communities.

A teacher with seven jobs

Now nine years into teaching, Lytton supplements her now-$43,000 salary with five stipend positions with her school and union outside of the classroom, and a side gig as a photographer. Her extra jobs bring in about another $7,000 annually.

Stipend positions are roles taken on in the school that aren’t part of a teacher's salary, including working as a substitute on prep hours and taking on roles in their departments and in extracurricular groups.

This year Lytton started a new teaching position. She teaches kindergarten through sixth-grade students lessons in STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math.

The classes span two schools, and she works at one school in the morning and another in the afternoon. Her position works like a traveling teacher, where she goes from class to class teaching STEM lessons to kids aged five to 12.

In all she's teaching 26 classes per week. In the winter, her class load will increase to 36.

As a single mother, the schedule is hectic: She wakes up by 5 a.m., drops her boys at daycare and school before heading to her own job, after which she works photography gigs, picks up her sons and takes them to gymnastics and soccer, and gets home after 6 or 7 p.m. After that, she still has to grade and plan her lessons.

Her situation isn't unusual.

"I have a colleague who's a personal trainer at a gym and she goes in at 5 a.m. and does sessions, and stays until about 7 at night to do sessions," Lytton told INSIDER. "We have a lot of people that work retail. Some that bar tend or waitress."

She added: "I have a close friend who's an ed-tech, and she works at a pizza place at night. But even so, with her income from school she’s still well below the poverty line. I mean, what more can you do? You just have to work."

Lytton wants the government to support public education

Educators including Lytton are hoping a bill passes in the state that would move the starting salary up to $40,000. The last bill died in the state legislature in 2017.

"When the face of public education right now is very anti-public education it’s very hard," Lytton said, referring to current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "When money goes into charter schools where teachers are paid even less? It's taking away from salaries. It's not the answer."

Many educators and union leaders have called DeVos unqualified for her job as Education Secretary.

In May, she defended budget cuts that affect teacher programs and support programs of education.

Since being confirmed, DeVos has been an outspoken advocate for charter schools and private school vouchers, both of which could take away from public education funding.

Charter schools make up less than one percent of Maine's education system.

Lytton said she's seen higher turnover in educators in recent years because schools don’t have the funding they need, and teachers — particularly young ones — face a lot of stress.

But the busy schedule and low pay is still worth it for Lytton, who says teaching is her "purpose."

"My parents were both teachers, and my grandparents on my mom’s side as well, so I’m a third generation educator, and from the time I was little I couldn't figure doing anything else," Lytton said.

"I had a bit of a rough time in school myself and just wanted to be someone else’s positive, so I try to remember that and the relationships I'm able to build with the kids," she added. "The little things. It makes it worth it for sure."