Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A Maldives luxury resort that costs up to $3,800 a night has opened an underwater sculpture museum and the photos are otherworldly


Lifestyle A Maldives luxury resort that costs up to $3,800 a night has opened an underwater sculpture museum and the photos are otherworldly

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jason deCaires Taylor

  • A Maldives luxury resort has opened the tropical nation's first underwater sculpture garden.
  • The Sculpture Coralarium sits in the center of the largest developed coral lagoon in the Maldives, at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.
  • You have to snorkel out 100 meters to visit the submerged museum.
  • Staying at the Sirru Fen Fushi resort costs between $760 and $3,838 per night.

A luxury resort in the Maldives has opened the nation's first underwater sculpture museum.

Visitors can snorkel 100 meters out from the beach to swim among the 22 otherworldly sculptures, Melanie Hoefler, a representative for Fairmont Maldives, told Business Insider.

The underwater museum, inspired by marine life, is a collaboration between British artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort. It was created to bring attention to the threat of climate change.

Take a tour of the structure below, which the artist calls "a symbolic pathway to another world."

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went downbullet
3 Enam Honya How a Ghanaian nurse is making vitiligo the new coolbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Lifestyle Kenyan fashion designers now have a reason to smile after Brand Kenya and Fashion Agenda Africa ink deal to promote local industry
Manhattan CD 3: Chinatown &amp; Lower East Side
Lifestyle The 3 most common languages in every New York City neighborhood
Lifestyle Kenyan fishermen have found an ingenious way of using condoms to save their lives while in the deep seas of Indian Ocean