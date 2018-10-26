Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle A man in Texas has been sentenced to a year in prison for leaving dolls in nooses at black family’s home

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Although he initially denied involvement, Glenn Eugene Halfin, ultimately pleaded guilty to federal charges. He must report to prison on November 16.

Halfin, Glenn play

Halfin, Glenn

(Grapevine Police Department)

  • A Texas man has been sentenced to a year in prison for leaving dolls in nooses outside of a black family's apartment building.
  • Glenn Eugene Halfin, 64, was sentenced on Wednesday.
  • Halfin's lawyer said in court that his client is "not racist," and the incident was a culmination of a neighborhood dispute.
  • Although he initially denied being involved in the hate crime, Halfin ultimately pleaded guilty to federal charges.
  • He must report to prison on November 16.

A Texas man has been sentenced to a year in prison for leaving dolls in nooses outside of a black family's apartment building, the Star-Telegram reports.

Glenn Eugene Halfin, a 64-year-old retired firefighter, was sentenced on Wednesday, per the outlet.

In court, Halfin's lawyer, Brook Antonio said that his client is "not racist," and the incident was a culmination of a neighborhood dispute. Halfin had ongoing issues with his upstairs neighbors, who had an infant daughter, Antonio said.

"He had tried talking to them. They would stomp down the floor." Antonio said. "He got angry, frustrated, and he didn’t handle it well."

That frustration led Halfin to hang black baby dolls with nooses around their necks outside the apartment building. The incidents occurred over a period of time, from October 4 to December 19, 2017, per the Star-Telegram.

Court documents also showed that Halfin intimidated and interfered with the family because of their race.

The family told Grapevine police that Halfin also damaged their vehicles with feces and eggs, per the paper. Additionally, authorities say he once fashioned a noose, put a doll in it, and hung it "directly in front of the only staircase the family could use to access their apartment," according to the outlet.

Halfin was arrested in December 2017 on state-level stalking charges and released on a $10,000 bond. After his December 2017 arrest, he was kicked out of the Grapevine apartment.

A federal charge based on the state-level investigation was filed against Halfin in June. Although he initially denied involvement in the hate crimes, Halfin ultimately pleaded guilty to federal charges.

He must report to federal prison on November 16.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The 12 most horrifying things tourists have done recentlybullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Corn used to be a lot more colorful.
Lifestyle The fascinating origins of 14 popular vegetables
Meghan Markle's Oscar de la Renta dress had a sheer illusion neckline.
Lifestyle Meghan Markle turned heads in an extravagant ballgown, and it's her most princess-like look to date
Podcasts can inspire you as well as keep you entertained.
Lifestyle 11 podcasts to listen to if you're trying to make a big change in your life
Baby Miles looks like a mini version of John Legend.
Lifestyle Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of baby Miles — and he looks exactly like John Legend
X
Advertisement