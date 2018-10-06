Pulse.com.gh logo
A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person.


The luxury cruise line Seabourn's world cruise is taking the concept of kicking back while also seeing the world to the extreme. Its flagship Sojourn is set to visit 62 ports and five continents over 146 days in 2020. Take a peek at the luxury liner below.

Want a suite with an ocean view? You're going to have to fork over $66,999. play

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line

  • The luxury cruise line Seabourn plans to take 450 or so guests on a round-the-world tour in 2020.
  • The Seabourn's flagship Sojourn liner is set to visit five continents in 146 days.
  • The ship is scheduled to depart from Miami in January 2020 and conclude its journey in San Francisco in May.

Would you embark on a 146-day cruise around the world?

That's exactly what Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, has in mind for its upcoming "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise. The line's flagship, the Seabourn Sojourn, is set to visit five continents and 62 ports in 146 days in 2020.

According to Seabourn, this marks the line's first world cruise in six years. The Sojourn is scheduled to cast off from Miami in January 2020 and reach its final destination, San Francisco, in May.

Here's a look inside the luxury cruise ship where passengers will reside during their voyage:

