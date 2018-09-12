A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person

news

Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line

Luxury cruise line Seabourn plans to take 450 or so guests on a round-the-world tour in 2020.

The Seabourn's flagship Sojourn will visit five continents in 146 days on the cruise.

The ship will depart from Miami in January of 2020 and conclude its journey in San Francisco in May of that year.

Would you embark on a 146-day cruise around the world?

Well, that's exactly what Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, has in mind for its upcoming "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise. The line's flagship, the Seabourn Sojourn, will visit five continents and 62 ports in 146 days.

According to Seabourn, this marks the line's first world cruise in six years. The Sojourn will cast off from Miami in January 2020, and reach San Francisco, its final destination, in May.

Here's a look inside the luxury cruise ship where passengers will reside during their voyage: