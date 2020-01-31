The weekend is finally here [thank goodness].

To properly unwind and have a great time, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has put together a list of the new Nollywood additions currently available on this popular American streaming platform.

A Nigerian TV series and two movies have been added to Netflix just in time for the weekend.

Netflix and chill with the following:

On the Real

The 2016 series follows five reality stars as they deal with their newly achieved fame while dealing with the demands of an obnoxious TV executive and their regular lives.

The cast includes Ini Dima Okojie, Akah Nnani, Nancy Isime and Maurice Sam.

Kasala

Directed by Ema Edosio, this 2018 movie focuses on a day in the life of four young men who get into trouble after borrowing a car without the owner's permission.

After crashing the vehicle, they have five hours to find the money they need to fix the vehicle before the no-nonsense owner gets back from work.

ALSO READ: Netflix is finally focusing on its Nigerian and Ghanaian consumers

This explains why the movie is titled “Kasala” (Nigerian pidgin for trouble). It was chosen as the opening movie of the Lights Camera Africa 2018 and the closing gala of the 2018 edition of Film Africa in London.

The cast includes Alvin Abayomi, Kassim Abiodun, Mike Afolarin, Gabriel Afolayan, Judith Audu, Chimezie Imo, Jide Kosoko and Tomiwa Tegbe.

Hakkunde

Asurf Oluseyi's debut feature film "Hakkunde" is coming to Netflix.

Written by the director Oluseyi and Gift Imafidon, the 2017 drama-comedy tells an intriguing story of a graduate who has been job hunting for four years.

Viewers watch on as the young man faces the challenges that come with being unemployed in the Nigerian society, while on a journey of self-discovery. The movie was shot in Lagos state and Northern Nigeria.

Frank Donga in “Hakkunde”

It is led by Frank Donga and Toyin Aimkahu as Akande and Yewande. Other castmates include Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Bukky Ajayi and Ibrahim Daddy.

Months after its release in Nigerian theatres in August 2017, "Hakkunde” won a merit award at The IndieFEST Film Awards.

The movie also won Best Nigerian Film 2017 at the African International Film Festival 2017.

All three are available for streaming today, January 31, 2020.