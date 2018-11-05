Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle A newlywed couple was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash after flying off from their wedding

Texas couple Will and Bailee Ackerman Byler were reportedly killed after leaving their wedding Saturday, along with pilot Gerald Green Lawrence.

bailee ackerman byler play

bailee ackerman byler

(Bailee Ackerman Byler/Instagram)

  • Texas newlyweds Will and Bailee Ackerman Byler were reportedly killed in a helicopter crash after leaving their wedding Saturday.
  • The helicopter took off from the wedding at the Byler family ranch, according to local news outlets.
  • The pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence, was also reportedly killed.
  • State and federal authorities are investigating the incident.

A newlywed couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash only an hour and a half after their wedding on Saturday, according to multiple local news outlets.

The couple, Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler, were seniors at Sam Houston State University in Texas, according to The Houstonian. The pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence, a retired Army captain and Vietnam War veteran, also reportedly died in the crash.

The helicopter went down in Uvalde County, Texas, after leaving the wedding at the Byler family ranch, according to a local ABC affiliate.

The San Antonio Fire Department sent 10 units to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the helicopter crash. Neither confirmed the deaths of the people onboard, but multiple wedding guests mourned them on social media.

"Last night was magical in every way. Absolutely perfect. Bailee & Will — I hope I find a love as true & wonderful as yours. I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love. How awesome to spend your honeymoon with Jesus," one guest wrote on Instagram. "So thankful we got to spend these last few days with y’all. Our hearts hurt now, but we know this is not forever. See ya soon sweet friends."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

