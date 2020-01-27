On Sunday, the flight took off near Seattle and lasted four hours. Two attempts were called off this week due to high winds.

Designed to carry up to 425 passengers on routes of 7,600 nautical miles, the 777-9X is expected to become one of Boeing's key aircraft in the years ahead.

Boeing says it has sold 309 of the plane – worth more than $442 million each at list prices.

The fight to dominate the skies has just gotten more cutting edge and competitive after Boeing decided to up the game.

American multinational corporation, Boeing has successfully completed the first test flight of the world’s largest twin-engined plane, the 777X in what promises to change the aviation game forever.

“Congratulations to our customers and #777X team on today’s safe and successful flight, the first of many for the 777X as we continue our rigorous test program.” Boeing airplanes tweeted.

“It represents the great things we can do as a company,” said 777X marketing director Wendy Sowers.

Boeing unveils 777X. (samchui)

Further tests are however still needed before the aircraft enters commercial service with Emirates Airlines next year.

The 252-foot-long passenger plane had been due to launch this year but has been delayed by some technical difficulties. Designed to carry up to 425 passengers on routes of 7,600 nautical miles -- a distance that would cover most long-haul routes -- the 777-9X is expected to become one of Boeing's key aircraft in the years ahead.

Boeing 777X . (Aviation voice)

The 777X is a larger and more efficient version of Boeing’s successful 777 mini-jumbo. Some of the standout features include folding wingtips and the world’s largest commercial engines.

Boeing 777X . (The Times)

With the maiden flight out of its way, the 777X will go head-to-head with the Airbus A350-1000 which seats about 360 passengers.

The 777X test flight comes as Boeing is trying to boost its image after its 737 Max plane was grounded last year following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.