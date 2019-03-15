On Friday, the world waked up to a bloody terror attack in New Zealand where at least 49 innocent people were left dead.

To show their support with the Muslim community people began tweeting photos of their favourite mosques.

Business Insider SSA decided to take a peek inside Africa's largest mosque: the Hussein II Mosque.

In response to the massacre millions of people from across the world started pouring in their condolences and strongly condemned the unwarranted violence.

“Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms.” Former US President Barack Obama tweeted.

The Hassan II mosque (masjid al-Hassan ath-thani) is one of the largest mosques in the world, and has a minaret with a height of 200 to 210 m according to sources, the highest in the world. The mosque is located in Casablanca, Morocco.

It is a religious and cultural complex, built on nine hectares and includes a prayer room, ablution room, baths, a Koranic school (madrasa), a library and a museum.

The strikingly beautiful giant giant house of worship built partly on the sea, is finely decorated with turquoise inlay and intricate carved patterns.

The prayer hall can accommodate 25,000 faithful with a total area of 20,000 m2. And the esplanade 80 000 faithful (the complete set can accommodate 105 000 people).

The prayer hall is surmounted by a mobile roof of 3,400 m2 and 1,100 t that can move in five minutes thanks to a motorized rolling system. When the roof is closed, the prayer hall is illuminated by 50 candlesticks and 8 Venetian sconces from Murano.

The roof covering the installation of 300,000 tiles made especially of cast aluminum by the Bouygues group led teams by Aldo Carbonaro (project director) and Abdelatif Haboubi (site manager), imitating terracotta tiles.

For finishing and religious objects, craftsmen from all over the kingdom helped cover more than 53,000 m2 of carved wood and assembled more than 10,000 m2 of zellige representing 80 original motifs.

The carved and painted plaster was entirely worked on site by 1500 maâlems on more than 67 000 m2.