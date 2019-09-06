Until his death, Mugabe used to live at his breathtaking mansion known as the Blue Roof after he was ousted from power in 2018.

The residence sits on 44 acres of heavily wooded land and the property is made up of three separate title deeds.

The mansion is more than three times the size of Zimbabwe’s State House.

On Friday morning, it was confirmed that Zimbabwe founding President Robert Mugabe had died aged 95 years while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital and was with his family, including wife Grace, by his side.

An aerial view of Blue Roof.

The mansion was built by a former Yugoslavian company, Energoproject, which has had close links with Mr Mugabe and completed in 2003.

Blue Roof mansion. (thezimbabwean)

The residence sits on 44 acres of heavily wooded land and the property is made up of three separate title deeds - the first two bought in 1987 by the M & S Syndicate Ltd, set up seven years earlier.

Blue Roof Mansion. (thezimbabwean)

The Architecture of residence is breathtaking and screams of grandeur and lavish taste.

The mansion is more than three times the size of Zimbabwe’s State House.

Blue Roof Mansion. (thezimbabwean)

It is decorated with Chinese-style roof coated with midnight blue glazed tiles from Shanghai. The ceilings were decorated by Arab craftsmen.

Blue Roof mansion. (thezimbabwean)

The residence offers more than three acres of accommodation, mostly on three floors, including two-storey reception rooms, an office suite, and up to 25 bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and spas.

Blue Roof mansion. (thezimbabwean)

Inside sources in the building industry say landscaping and interior decoration - supervised by Mrs Mugabe, renowned for her expensive tastes was carried out by South Africans.

At present, the cost of protecting the property is borne by Zimbabwe's taxpayers. At least four uniformed police officers patrol the perimeter 24 hours a day.