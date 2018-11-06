news

Pizza to the Polls is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that is delivering pizzas to long polling lines.

They're notified about long lines through tweets, Instagram posts and website submissions sent by people in the lines.

The group, which launched in 2016, accepts donations through its website and has raised over $110,000 to buy pizzas for voters.

A nonprofit is delivering free pizzas to voters across the country as they wait in long lines at polling stations.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that is delivering pizzas to long polling lines, which they're notified about through tweets, Instagram posts and website submissions sent by people in the lines.

From the submissions, the organization determines how many pizzas are needed and orders pies from local pizzerias. The delivery person is asked to give pizza to people waiting in line.

"Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote," the group's website says. "But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty."

The group, which launched in 2016, accepts donations through its website and has raised over $110,000 to buy pizzas for voters, according to Eater.

Read more: These chains are offering freebies and deals on Election Day

According to the group's website, any money not used to deliver pizzas on election days will be "saved for future hungry voters and/or marchers."

On Election Day 2016, Pizza to the Polls delivered 2,368 pizzas to 128 polling places across 24 states.

But the pizza delivery organization doesn't only support voting efforts — in 2017 Pizza to the Polls delivered to airports where people were protesting President Donald Trump's travel ban.