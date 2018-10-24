news

A police Facebook page blew up on Tuesday after their appeal for information about a theft turned into a series of jokes about "Friends."

A surveillance camera image of a man being sought by officers in Blackpool, England, caught people's eye because he looks like actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross.

Blackpool Police saw the funny side and joined in with jokes about the show.

They also confirmed that Schwimmer is not a suspect, because he was in the US at the time of the crime.

The Facebook page of a British police force has exploded with people joking about how much a photo of a wanted man looks like Ross Geller from "Friends."

Blackpool Police in England posted the photo on Tuesday, saying they are seeking the man in relation to a theft in a restaurant.

According to the BBC, the man in the picture is suspected of stealing a jacket, a wallet, and a cellphone from an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Here is the wanted man:

And here's Schwimmer:

Fans were quick to drop "Friends" references and famous quotes, like these below.

One said it was clearly Ross' alter-ego, Russ, from season 2, episode 10.

Others worked Ross' quotes into the photo:

Even the official "Friends" Twitter page weighed in:

Blackpool Police seemed to find it funny too, and had good news for "Friends" fans.

They commented on the post a few hours after, saying: "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

By early Wednesday the Facebook post had gained 97,000 comments and been shared nearly 65,000 times in just under 21 hours.

David Schwimmer has not yet commented on the police photo.