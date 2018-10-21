Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle A sailor gave Prince Harry such a big hug that Meghan Markle screamed in surprise

  • Published: , Refreshed:

During the Invictus Games sailing final, an athlete surprised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by picking up the duke in a big bear hug.

prince harry meghan markle invictus games hug 2 play

prince harry meghan markle invictus games hug 2

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

  • On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry boarded a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Invictus Games sailing final.
  • In a candid moment caught on camera, a sailor from the US team boarded the same boat and proceeded to lift Harry off his feet in a big bear hug, Nine News Australia reported.

  • In another video, Markle can be heard screaming as the sailor embraces Harry, as seen in this Instagram post by royal fan account daily_meghan_markle.

  • The duchess then bursts into laughter and says: "Now that's a hug. Nicely done."

  • After that, Markle herself gives the sailor a hug and asks, "Hi, how's it going?" She later says, "Well done guys. That's amazing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour has already had its share of memorable interactions with well-wishers. But one fan recently took it to the next level.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex boarded a boat in Sydney Harbor to watch the Invictus Games sailing final. In a candid moment caught on camera, a sailor from the US team boarded the same boat and proceeded to lift Harry off his feet in a big bear hug, as seen below in the video by Nine News Australia (around the 2:06 mark).

In another video captured by someone on the same boat, Markle can be heard screaming as the sailor embraces Harry. As Hello! magazine reported, the duchess then bursts into laughter and says: "Now that's a hug. Nicely done."

After that, Markle herself gives the sailor a hug and asks, "Hi, how's it going?" She later says, "Well done guys. That's amazing," as seen in this Instagram video shared by royal fan account daily_meghan_markle.

The Invictus Games — an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active servicepeople — will end with a closing ceremony on October 27. Created by Prince Harry, the games have been held annually since 2014.

The duke and duchess, who kicked off their 16-day autumn royal tour on Tuesday, are set to visit cities in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

