A stray cat wandered onto the runway at a fashion show, and people are loving the video

An unidentified cat wandered onto the runway at the Vakko ESMOD show in Istanbul, Turkey, and has since become an internet sensation.

cat runway catwalk viral video

On Thursday, at the Vakko ESMOD show in Istanbul, Turkey, an unidentified cat wandered onto the runway and began to clean itself. As models walked by, the cat glanced around, seemingly unfazed, as seen in the video below by Vakko ESMOD's official Instagram account.

Hakan Öztürk, fashion editor of BeStyle Magazine, also captured a video of the cat jumping toward several models on the runway, most of whom simply smiled and kept walking.

Ahahahahahah #catwalk #real #vakkoesmod

This is fashion #vakkoesmod

"Everybody was in shock," fashion designer Göksen Hakki Ali told The Dodo about the catwalk-crashing cat.

Naturally, videos of the show quickly went viral. On Twitter, many joked that the cat intentionally upstaged the models at the show.

Others said they would have interrupted the show just to pet the stray feline, who has been dubbed Catwalk Cat by the internet.



