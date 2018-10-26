news

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Riverdale" season three and part one of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Though a "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" crossover hasn't been confirmed, there's some links between the two shows and one character makes the jump.

On the seventh episode of Netflix's "Sabrina" series, Ben Button, from The CW's "Riverdale," pops up as a pizza delivery boy delivering pizza to Ms. Wardwell, otherwise known as Madam Satan. He's played by actor Moses Thiessen.

"It looks like a heavy pizza. Would you mind setting it over there for me?" she says as she invites him into her home. "So glad you're here. Can't tell you how starved I am."

Earlier on the season, she says she feasts on man's flesh so one can guess at Ben's outcome in her home.

But what's most surprising about this appearance, is that Ben was just killed off of "Riverdale."

He was playing the deadly game of "Gryphons and Gargoyles," and leaned out of a a hospital window to kill himself for the Gargoyle King, the new threat to the town.

Delivering pizzas in Greendale isn't his first trip to the town though. During the second season of "Riverdale," Ben was taking music lessons and having an affair with Ms. Grundy at her home. He also acted as a drive-in vendor in Riverdale during the show's first season.

Considering his name is still Ben on "Sabrina," it's unclear where in the "Riverdale" timeline "Sabrina" takes place. If it's before Ben's death, then that makes sense, but if it's after, there are more questions about what's happening.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is now streaming on Netflix.

