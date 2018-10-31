The couple fell from Taft Point, a popular spot for tourists to get a scenic photo, which has no railing.
A travel blogging couple fell to their deaths on October 24 after trying to take a picture on a cliff in Yosemite National Park.
National Park Service spokesperson Jaime Richards identified the couple as 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy, who were married.
The cliff, called Taft Point, is a tourist hotspot for taking an amazing picture, but the drop is 800 feet, and there is no railing.
The couple posted pictures of themselves travelling around the world on their Instagram page "holidaysandhappilyeverafters."
Viswanath and Moorthy's Instagram account currently has about 18,000 followers. They also ran a travel blog with the same name, which has been taken offline.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? #emo#77iP## Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south from a skyscraper, let#emo#4oCZ##s remember to save that in our core memory #emo#8J+noA==## and not the memory dump #emo#8J+bog==##(I am still on the Inside Out train y'all ) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot#emo#8J+ZhA==## I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this #emo#8J+kpg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## and if I didn#emo#4oCZ##t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu #emo#8J+krQ==## with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our #emo#4oCc##numbers#emo#4oCd## to be transparent and honest, shall we?#emo#8J+klw==## None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas. ... Still there? Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? What about a unicorn ice-cream #emo#8J+mhA==## with some Disney-approved cotton candy and pixie dust infused sprinkles #emo#8J+nmg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## if#emo#4oCm##..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin#emo#4oCZ## proud of being candid and real AF in social media? ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
Their posts include them skydiving, flying in hot air balloons, standing on cliff faces, and posing in some of the most beautiful locations in the world.
According to AP, Moorthy's brother-in-law said she wanted to work full time as a travel blogger. She was a self-described adrenaline junkie and "quirky free spirit."
"Roller coasters and skydiving does not scare me," she apparently said.
"A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers," Moorthy wrote in one of her Instagram captions. "But did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo?"
Viswanath was also a fan of the lifestyle. His cover photo on Facebook pictures him and Moorthy smiling with arms around each other at the Grand Canyon, with the caption "living life on the edge."
SWIPE RIGHT TO SEE SOME EPICNESS #emo#8J+kmA==## FROM #WOMENSMARCHONNYC ... You know when I said I have a thing for badass Wonder(ful) Women? Yesterday, I decided to be one myself and participated in the #WomensMarch here. I went alone and was on the verge of a meltdown for the first few minutes since everyone had their own squad and a tad reserved to accept this pink haired girlie but then I met my SISTERHOOD and I came back with a fiery tribe to dance with and mad memories to die for ... It is ironical like @gloriasteinem said, the moment a woman chooses to behave like a full-human-being, she gets into a hell lotta troubles,and from yesterday my sisterhood and I, we have been subjected to a lot of #emo#4oCc##trolls#emo#4oCd## and controversies from people who couldn't care less about all this.#emo#8J+ZhA==##Let me help you here.#emo#8J+klw==## #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## WHY are we doing this and WHO are we doing this for#emo#4oGJ###emo#77iP## ... We want the society to RESPECT OUR CHOICES. Treat us like a FULL HUMAN BEING. We love being a Mother/Wife/Chef but we do not want it to be FORCED on us. #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## Many women are labeled and objectified and not treated as INDIVIDUALS.We want to end that. #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## As much as we love our near and dear ones and would even die for them, we do NOT exist solely for EVERYBODY ELSE#emo#4oCZ##S PURPOSE. #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## Like many trailblazing visionaries and virtuosos did before us and still doing, if THEY had not marched for us, we would probably still forced to be with shaven heads and slaving for someone else. #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## So it all boils down to #pinkpositivelight #emo#4oCc##RESPECT MY EXISTENCE OR EXPECT MY RESISTANCE#emo#4oCd## (@royabab ) #emo#44Cw###emo#77iP###emo#44Cw###emo#77iP###emo#44Cw###emo#77iP## Also, Feminism is NOT equal to Men-Hating. If anything we love and respect the men(those who return the feelings i.e.) in our life and again like Gloria said, #emo#4oCc##A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.#emo#4oCd## ... Please feel free to agree/disagree with these ideologies in comments and I will be more than happy to contribute to it #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #TogetherWeRise #TimesUp #NotOnOurWatch #NeverthelessShePersisted #DefineFeminism #GurlsTalk #WonderWomen #DameTravelerConnection #DameTraveler #SheisNotLost #TimeOutNewYork #seeyourcity #TheWeekOnInstagram
AP reported that another couple captured pictures of Moorthy before the couple fell. Sean Matteson said she stood out from the crowd with her pink hair and how close she got to the edge.
"She gave me the willies," he said. "There aren't any railings. I was not about to get that close to the edge. But she seemed comfortable. She didn't seem like she was in distress or anything."
Earlier in October, scientists in India warned that some tourist spots needed "no selfie zones" because 259 people died trying to take selfies between 2011 and 2017.
"Selfies are themselves not harmful, but the human behavior that accompanies selfies is dangerous," the authors wrote in their conclusion.
"Usually the youth and tourists are frequently affected because of the desire of 'being cool,' posting photos on social media, and getting rewards in forms of likes and comments."
Read more: 259 people have died while taking photos of themselves — and scientists warn that we need 'no-selfie zones' in tourist hotspots
Deep water was the biggest risk, as 70 people died from drowning. A close second was transport — such as running in front of a train — with 51 deaths, while 48 people died from falling. Other deaths were caused by electrocution, animals, and firearms.
For example, since 2016, three popular travel YouTubers, a photographer, and two teenage boys died in waterfall-related accidents in Canada and New York.
Now whoooo wants to see some phantasmagorical photos of the#emo#8J+PnA==## American Wiiild West?#emo#8J+koA==## For the last one week, we have been chasing sunrises and sunsets,milky ways and mountain mists#emo#8J+PlA==## , petrified deserts and petroglyphsaaaand some goblins too (wink wink) ... Buuut before we savor the sheer cosmic poetry of the sensual southwest#emo#8J+noQ==##, I want to share something with y#emo#4oCZ##all. A special edition of #pinkpositivelight and #socialmediabadasstribe combined, with(out) further ado presenting #emo#4oCc##LIVE AND LET LIVE#emo#4oCd## Not a shocker was it? But then why oh why is this concept way harder than rocket science for a few #emo#4oGJ###emo#77iP## ... "LIVE AND LET LIVE" can also be translated as #emo#4oCc##TO EACH THEIR OWN". To me, it means everyone in this cosmos has a darn right to make decisions to affect their life as long as it is not mentally or physically hurting others in a purposeful manner.#emo#77iP## ... Now for some reason, God knows why#emo#8J+ktw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## some people love to pelt passive aggressive words and berate and hate others in public.#emo#8J+kpg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## I agree, there is no point in actively following folks who are not our cup of joy, but it does not give any of us a right to be hurtful to them and propagate hate. ... Now kindly allow me to put it in another way. LIFE IS SHORT people. Like reallllyyy short.#emo#77iP## Honestly, I am not promised tomorrow and this pink haired girl wants to live her teeny life twirlingwith the people she loves and swirling#emo#77iP##her wand to get to her goals and dreams. She doesn't wanna waste it having anxiety attacks cos of cyberbullying and planning agendas on how to ruin someone#emo#4oCZ##s day. ... If that sounds right up your alley too, let us start with a happy dance #emo#8J+Vug==##and we need not even wait till the black moon to get on our broomsticks#emo#77iP##and fly to the land of promises and possibilities! #emo#8J+kqQ==## All of us have a story. All of us have a right to fight for our dreams. And nobody has a right to exercise power over us to promote hate for whatsoever petty or not so petty reasons they have. ... Remember, you stand in your own light. You choose whether you want to blaze love or hate! #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #RoadTripUSA #discovertheroad #instagramaz #visitarizona #route66roadtrip #seligman #explorationgram
MyYosemitePark.com, a travel advice site, has a photo of Taft Point and warnings not to pose on top of it.
"It would only take a loose rock or bad footing to plummet," the site reads.
Spokeswoman Richards said officials were investigating how Viswanath and Moorthy fell, but it would take a few days.