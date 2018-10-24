news

A Utah lawmaker tried marijuana for the first time ahead of the state's vote on a proposal to legalize the drug for medicinal purposes — and he said it's "no big deal."

Democratic State Sen. Jim Dabakis traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, where marijuana is legal, to film himself trying the drug for the first time.

"I thought it was about time that at least one legislator knew a little bit about marijuana before we changed all the laws," he said as he showed off a $30 packed of cannabis gummies, an edible form of the drug.

Dabakis, who is not seeing re-election next month, told his Facebook followers his reactions to tasting the gummy, which he ate half of on video.

"I wouldn't recommend it as a sheer candy," he said. "It's a little bit bitter."

Dabakis' first video ended with him promising to later share his experience and his feelings about marijuana.

He shared a second video two days later after retiring to Utah.

"I wouldn't suggest shooting up marijuana to anybody," he said. "But I'll tell you: I think it's a lot of ho-hum. I think the 'Reefer Madness' crowd, guys, you need to try it. It's not that big a deal."

He later told The Salt Lake Tribune that his comment about "shooting up" was a joke.

Dabakis told his followers that the felt "a little high" and urged everyone to "mellow out" on the issue of marijuana.

"I think, maybe nobody [in the Utah Senate] has ever smoked marijuana," Dabakis said. "I think if the legislature would actually try it they would find it and realize this is no big deal, and at least let those who are suffering have the help that they need."

Utah's medical marijuana initiative, Proposition 2, would legalize medical marijuana in the state for individuals with qualifying conditions.