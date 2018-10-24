news

Adenoviruses can cause a range of illnesses that range from mild to severe.

The children affected by the outbreak had " severely compromised immune systems," health officials said, putting them at greater risk.

There's no specific treatment for adenoviruses, but proper hand washing can help stop the spread.

An outbreak of viral illness at a New Jersey medical facility has killed seven children and infected 11 more, TIME reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the New Jersey Department of Health announced there were 18 confirmed cases of adenovirus in "medically fragile children" receiving treatment at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Seven of those cases were fatal.

"The Department continues to work very closely with the facility to ensure that all infection control measures are being followed," a statement from the agency said. "An outbreak investigation, with assistance from the CDC, is ongoing."

Here's what to know about adenovirus — and the particular strain that's behind the outbreak in New Jersey.

Adenoviruses can cause a range of symptoms

Adenoviruses are common and can cause a range of illness, including cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The illnesses caused by adenoviruses can range from mild all the way to severe. Those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for more severe sickness.

The children affected by the outbreak in New Jersey are "medically fragile" and have "severely compromised immune systems," according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

There's no specific treatment for adenovirus, and since most cases are mild, infected people may only need care to address their symptoms, the CDC adds.

The strain in the New Jersey outbreak may be more severe

New Jersey health officials said that the outbreak at the Wanaque Center was caused by a particular strain called adenovirus 7.

"Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus ... has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe," a New Jersey Department of Health Statement said.



On Sunday, officials investigating the facility also "found minor handwashing deficiencies," the statement said. The investigation is still ongoing.

In a statement provided to TIME, a spokesperson for the Wanaque Center said it "continues to fully cooperate with these agencies and has sought out their medical guidance with respect to the virus. As a result, facility staff have diligently implemented all available infection control and prevention measures in order to protect the health and safety of the Wanaque Center’s residents."

Good hand washing can help stop the spread

Adenoviruses are most commonly spread by close personal contact like shaking hands; coughing or sneezing; and touching a surface that has adenoviruses on it and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, according to the CDC.

There is a vaccine to protect against adenovirus strains four and seven, but it's currently only available for members of the US military. In the past, these two strains have caused severe outbreaks of illness among military recruits.

You can protect yourself against adenoviruses (and other infections) buy not touching your eyes, mouth, or nose with unwashed hands; avoiding contact with sick people; and washing your hands often with soap and water, according to the CDC.

If you get sick, you can help protect others by staying home when possible, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing, avoiding sharing cups and utensils with others, and washing your hands. Just make sure that your handwashing technique is correct for the best protection.

