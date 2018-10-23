news

Corporate supplies company Cintas has held America's Best Restroom contest each year since 2002.

People in the US nominate their favorite public facilities, which get narrowed down to 10 finalists.

The 2018 contenders ranged from bathrooms at a hotel in Hollywood, California, to the restrooms at New York City's Bryant Park.

This year's winner was the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Florida.

On Monday, Cintas announced the winner of the 2018 America's Best Restroom contest, the bathrooms at the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Florida.

Cleverly called "Learning Lavatories," these restrooms feature sculptures of sea turtles, osprey, and other sea creatures, stalls decked out with professional bird photographs, and information about wildlife and environmental conservation.

"We're thrilled that the public is as wild about our restrooms as we are," Toni Westland, supervisory refuge ranger at "Ding" Darling, told Cintas.

Westland explained that the refuge's restrooms were previously a missed opportunity for educating guests. With the addition of informative details and decorations, the facilities were transformed into an immersive environment.

As the contest's winner, "Ding" Darling ― one of more than 560 national wildlife refuges in the US ― will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services, such as restroom cleaning and facility management.

The winner came months after Cintas announced the top 10 finalists

The decision to name J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel's bathroom as this year's winner didn't come lightly.

Cintas' competition works as follows: Americans nominate the most lavish bathrooms in the country by submitting photos accompanied by a description of their favorite facility's outstanding qualities. Then, Cintas narrows the selection pool down to 10 finalists based on criteria such as cleanliness, innovation, and unique design elements. Between August and October, the public votes for their favorite contender. This year's finalists ranged from hotel bathrooms in Hollywood, California, to restrooms at New York City's Bryant Park.

"While the contest is a bit quirky and fun, it also promotes a serious message: restrooms matter to the public, and how a business maintains its facilities is a direct reflection of its commitment to customer service," Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager for facility services at Cintas, said in an interview with INSIDER.

Learn more about the contest here.

