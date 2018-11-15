news

A woman named Ivy Eldridge has filed a suit against Disneyland, claiming she was bitten by bedbugs while staying in the Disneyland Hotel in April.

Eldridge is represented by lawyer Brian Virag, who is known for winning bedbug suits.

Eldridge's suit is asking for punitive damages as well as damages for mental and physical suffering.

In a statement, Disneyland said that bedbugs are an "extremely rare" occurrence in their hotels and that they take "aggressive steps" to get rid of them when it does happen.

A former Disneyland guest is now taking legal action after she says she found bedbugs in her room at the resort.

Eldridge says the bites caused her both physical and emotional damage.

The suit, which was filed by lawyer Brian Virag on Eldrige's behalf, claims that she "endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress."

Virag is known for going after hotels with bedbug issues and has a strong record for winning the suits. Virag's website, My Bed Bug Lawyer, boasts his wins, including a $3.5 million payout for residents at Park La Brea Apartments in Los Angeles after an infestation plagued their home for years.

"This was not a situation where a person sustained one or two bites," Virag wrote in a post on his website about the Disneyland suit. "Ms. Eldridge was bitten throughout her body, including, but not limited to her face, ears, neck, arms, and back. She was absolutely butchered."

TMZ obtained photos of Eldridge's alleged bedbug bites, including lesions on her back, neck, and ear.

Although Disneyland told the LA Times they hadn't seen the lawsuit at the time the article was published, they insist they take "aggressive" steps to keep hotels bedbug free.

"We welcome millions of guests at our hotels and these occurrences are extremely rare," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger said in a statement to INSIDER. "We take extensive preventative measures so that our guests are comfortable and safe during their hotel stays, and when needed, take aggressive steps to rectify."

The suit did not specify a dollar amount that Eldridge is seeking, although it did ask for punitive damages as well as damages for physical and mental suffering.

