news

KFC promoted a series of tweets criticisng its fries.

One of which was written by Londoner Charlie Burness, who called the fries "cr-p".

The campaign was created to create a buzz around KFC's relaunched fries which are thicker and chunkier.

Four years ago, 30-year-old Charlie Burness decided to skip London's fancy restaurants and head to KFC for a relaxed dinner with her mother.

However, there was one aspect of their supper which disappointed: the fries. So, naturally, Burness headed to Twitter to vent her frustration with the fried chicken chain.

"I've got to say, KFC are riding solely on their chicken because Christ, those are cr-p fries," she wrote.

Now, KFC has revealed that Burness' dig helped prompt the chain to relaunch its fries across the UK.

The chicken-lover's tweet was one of three promoted by KFC both on Twitter and in adverts seen across British high streets.

"Dear KFC, no one likes your fries. Yours sincerely, the entire world," wrote Upgrade Music in February of this year.

"How can KFC be so good at chicken and so bad at fries?" asked Adam Marsh in 2016.

While initially people were perplexed by KFC's highlighting of critical tweets, it soon became clear that the fried chicken chain was about to launch a new fry recipe.

The new KFC fries are thicker and chunkier with the skin on, leading some people to compare them to Five Guys' famously popular fries.

Launching in UK branches of KFC on November 19, the company hopes the fries will be better for dipping as well as more delicious.

It wasn't until KFC got in touch last month asking Burness if they could pay Twitter to promote her tweet that she realised her missive was part of something bigger.

"I thought it was quite clever actually," Charlie told the BBC. "I knew it would grab attention because of the reputation their chips have.

"To be honest I think everyone knows KFC's chips are just not the best really.

"Everyone knows they've got a reputation for not delivering on the fries. They're kind of soggy, like they've been reheated as soon as you get them."

Read more: KFC's secret ingredient is 'the most underappreciated spice' in the world

The "Ain't No Small Fry" campaign was created by advertising agency Mother, which is the same team behind KFC's "FCK" campaign, launched after it became the victim of an unexpected chicken shortage.

Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Potato Enthusiast at KFC UK & Ireland, says: "We don’t change things on a whim – the Colonel’s Original Recipe chicken hasn’t changed since he finalised it in 1940.

"This was different though. We heard the nation's outcry. We read the brutal tweets. We had to step up our fries game. Thicker, chunkier, tastier. Job done."