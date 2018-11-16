news

In February, Brian Varela, 20, sexually assaulted 18-year-old Alyssa Noceda as she was dying of an overdose.

Before she died, Varela provided Noceda with fentanyl, Xanax, and concentrated THC, tests determined.

Varela bragged about assaulting Noceda, took pictures of her lifeless body which he shared with his co-workers, and planned to flee to Mexico.

One of his co-workers eventually called the police.

Now, Varela has been sentenced to less than three years in prison, which Noceda's family called "a slap on the wrist."

After admitting to sexually assaulting 18-year-old Alyssa Noceda as she was dying of an overdose, Brian Varela, 20, will spend less than three years in prison, NBC-affiliated WVTM 13 reports.

At a party at Varela's home in Martha Lake, Washington, on February 3, he provided Noceda with the drugs that led to her fatal overdose. At the time of her death, fentanyl, alprazolam (generic Xanax), and concentrated THC, were found in her system, tests determined.

According to The Herald, Noceda collapsed within a minute of mixing the drugs. Instead of calling the police or for medical help, Varela texted his co-workers pictures of her partially-clothed body. "LOL," he wrote.

"Bro you killed her," one person replied, according to The Herald. Varela sent another message: "But not joking she od bruh."

In another text message, Varela said he was assaulting the 18-year-old "to pass the time." After, he played games on his phone until he fell asleep, according to the paper.

The next morning, Varela found that Noceda was cold and her lips were blue. But, again, he did not call for help. Instead, he put her body in a plastic crate in the trunk of his car and went to work at Dairy Queen, according to The Herald. There, he continued to brag to his coworkers. He told them of his plan to dispose of her body in a nearby forest and flee to Mexico.

Eventually, one coworker called the police.

Ultimately, Varela, pleaded guilty to rape, manslaughter and unlawful disposal of remains. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 34 months — less than three years — in prison.

Both Noceda's family and the judge who sentenced him don't think it's enough time.

"It’s a joke," Gina Pierson, Noceda's mom, told KOMO-TV of the sentencing. "Usually people who do stuff like this don’t get away with a slap on the wrist."

In court, Varela himself had little to say, per The Herald. "I'm sorry for my foolish actions," he said. "Whatever I get is what I deserve."

The Herald reported that Superior Court Judge Linda Krese said that 2 years and 10 months is the maximum sentence under state guidelines for second-degree manslaughter, third-degree rape and unlawful disposal of human remains for someone with no prior record.