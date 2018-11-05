Yiota Kouzoukas has a retroverted uterus, which is causing her baby bump to grow backwards. Here's what you need to know about the condition.
Women face body scrutiny on a daily basis, be it from strangers on the street or "well meaning" family members. And the scrutiny only intensifies when you become pregnant. That was the case for Yiota Kouzoukas, a mom-to-be who faced some harsh criticism about her baby bump, which was gorwing backwards early in her pregnancy.
Kouzoukas, a co-owner of online clothing store Sabo Skirt, began documenting her pregnancy in August after announcing the news on Instagram. Over the course of the next few months, people left comments and sent her messages criticizing her lack of a baby bump. In October, Kouzoukas decided to address the issue in an Instagram post.
*BUMP SIZE* I receive a lot of DMs and comments regarding the size of my bump, which is why I want to explain a few things about my body. Not that I#emo#4oCZ##m upset/affected by these comments at all, but more for the reason of educating in the hope that some people are less judgemental on others and even themselves. For the first 4 months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that I was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards. Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would. My uterus didn#emo#4oCZ##t #emo#4oCc##flip forward#emo#4oCd## until well into being 4 months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments. Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus #emo#4oCc##inside#emo#4oCd## rather than #emo#4oCc##outside#emo#4oCd##, which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first 4 or 5 months. Now, at #6monthspregnant I#emo#4oCZ##m growing forwards just like everyone else while the scarring on my ligaments slowly breaks down. My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I#emo#4oCZ##ve had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation. This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else. I#emo#4oCZ##m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that#emo#4oCZ##s all that matters. Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too #emo#77iP##
"I receive a lot of DMs and comments regarding the size of my bump, which is why I want to explain a few things about my body," Kouzoukas wrote in the caption. She then went on to explain that she suffered from a retroverted uterus.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, a retroverted — or tilted — uterus is a condition in which the uterus is tipped toward the back of the pelvis rather than in a straight, vertical position. This is often the result of scarring from uterine conditions like endometriosis and fibroids. Kouzoukas, however, didn't know about her condition until consulting her doctor.
"The comments initially got to me and made me feel paranoid that something might have actually been wrong with me," she told INSIDER. "Once I took the time to ask my doctor about my bump size and he informed me about my tilted uterus and the effects of my endometriosis scarring, I felt a lot better that I had an explanation for my smaller size."
#6monthspregnant today I can't believe how fast this is going. This is my belly growth from months 3, 4 and 5! So blessed with no issues these past 2 months #emo#77iP## My placenta is at the back of my uterus, which is why I've been so spoilt with kicks, big and small. Anyone else have this?
Her fears also eased when she learned just how many people suffer from this condition. According to Women's Health magazine, 30 percent of women have a retroverted uterus, but only learn this after having a vaginal exam. (Yet another reason to schedule that annual gynecologist appointment.)
The condition is relatively painless, with side effects including pain during sex, urinary tract infections, difficulty inserting tampons, and pain during menstruation. There is also a chance that is could cause infertility, but that's unlikely.
As far as how it affects your pregnancy, your doctor may have a hard time locating your baby for the first three months, according to What To Expect. Your baby bump will also be less predominant during that time, as was the case with Kouzoukas. After 13 weeks, however, What To Expect notes that your uterus should pop out of your pelvis and into your abdomen, giving you that stereotypical belly.
Overdue bump update!! I#emo#4oCZ##m over #34weekspregnant and have had the most growth during this 8th month#emo#8J+ksA==###emo#8J+Puw==##Little beb is 5 pounds already! I#emo#4oCZ##ve also had the busiest working period I#emo#4oCZ##ve had in a while so it#emo#4oCZ##s definitely time to slow right down I#emo#4oCZ##ve been M.I.A so haven#emo#4oCZ##t had time to respond to DMs and comments so I#emo#4oCZ##ll be doing a mini vlog answering any pregnancy questions you might have. Leave them below and I#emo#4oCZ##ll make sure to try and answer as many as I can #emo#77iP##
For Kouzoukas, the process took a little longer. As she wrote in her initial post, she didn't start showing until six months. But as long as her baby was healthy, she didn't care if she fit the pregnancy mold.
"I am healthy and this is MY normal," she told INSIDER. "I shared my story to hopefully educate followers on medical conditions that women may have that can affect bump sizes in the hopes that it would stop people from being so quick to judge another pregnant woman so negatively."
