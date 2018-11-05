news

Yiota Kouzoukas had been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram when people started to criticize her lack of a baby bump.

The comments caused the first-time mom to reach out to doctors, who informed her that she had a retroverted uterus.

This condition, in which the uterus is tipped toward the back of the pelvis, has several side effects, including the delayed showing of a baby bump.

Kouzoukas is sharing her story in hopes of putting an end to harsh comments and educating women on the common medical condition.

Women face body scrutiny on a daily basis, be it from strangers on the street or "well meaning" family members. And the scrutiny only intensifies when you become pregnant. That was the case for Yiota Kouzoukas, a mom-to-be who faced some harsh criticism about her baby bump, which was gorwing backwards early in her pregnancy.

Kouzoukas, a co-owner of online clothing store Sabo Skirt, began documenting her pregnancy in August after announcing the news on Instagram. Over the course of the next few months, people left comments and sent her messages criticizing her lack of a baby bump. In October, Kouzoukas decided to address the issue in an Instagram post.

"I receive a lot of DMs and comments regarding the size of my bump, which is why I want to explain a few things about my body," Kouzoukas wrote in the caption. She then went on to explain that she suffered from a retroverted uterus.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a retroverted — or tilted — uterus is a condition in which the uterus is tipped toward the back of the pelvis rather than in a straight, vertical position. This is often the result of scarring from uterine conditions like endometriosis and fibroids. Kouzoukas, however, didn't know about her condition until consulting her doctor.

"The comments initially got to me and made me feel paranoid that something might have actually been wrong with me," she told INSIDER. "Once I took the time to ask my doctor about my bump size and he informed me about my tilted uterus and the effects of my endometriosis scarring, I felt a lot better that I had an explanation for my smaller size."

Her fears also eased when she learned just how many people suffer from this condition. According to Women's Health magazine, 30 percent of women have a retroverted uterus, but only learn this after having a vaginal exam. (Yet another reason to schedule that annual gynecologist appointment.)

Read more: A pregnant fitness star wrote an inspiring response after being shamed for her 'small' baby bump

The condition is relatively painless, with side effects including pain during sex, urinary tract infections, difficulty inserting tampons, and pain during menstruation. There is also a chance that is could cause infertility, but that's unlikely.

As far as how it affects your pregnancy, your doctor may have a hard time locating your baby for the first three months, according to What To Expect. Your baby bump will also be less predominant during that time, as was the case with Kouzoukas. After 13 weeks, however, What To Expect notes that your uterus should pop out of your pelvis and into your abdomen, giving you that stereotypical belly.

For Kouzoukas, the process took a little longer. As she wrote in her initial post, she didn't start showing until six months. But as long as her baby was healthy, she didn't care if she fit the pregnancy mold.

"I am healthy and this is MY normal," she told INSIDER. "I shared my story to hopefully educate followers on medical conditions that women may have that can affect bump sizes in the hopes that it would stop people from being so quick to judge another pregnant woman so negatively."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.