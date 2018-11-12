news

After walking in 20 runway shows for Victoria's Secret, supermodel Adriana Lima has announced that the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would be her last.

Hailing from Brazil, Lima began modeling as a teen and joined Victoria's Secret early on in her career when she walked during the 1999 fashion show. She officially signed a contract with the brand in 2000, making Lima a Victoria's Secret Angel for the next 18 years.

Throughout her almost 20-year history with the brand, Lima wore a number of show-stopping looks, including giant Angel wings and even the coveted Fantasy Bra. Here are her best runway looks throughout the years.

In 2003, Lima walked in the show for her fifth year.

That year, she wore a burgundy lingerie set and off-white Angel wings.

The Tiffany-blue ensemble worn by Lima in 2005 became one of her most iconic looks.

Rather than wings, Lima wore a giant blue bow attached to her lingerie.

Lima also wore a colorful pom-pom scarf in 2005.

This would end up being one of multiple candy-inspired outfits worn by Lima throughout her career.

This look from 2006 was one of Lima's most playful on the Victoria's Secret runway.

If Lima's shoes are any indication, Victoria's Secret was ahead of the clear heels trend that really took off 10 years later in 2016.

During the "Coquettish Fetish" segment of that same show, Lima stepped out in a plant-inspired getup.

Lima also debuted dirty-blonde highlights during this show.

The 2007 show featured a "Deck the Halls" segment, during which Lima wore a festive outfit.

Lima's lingerie appears to have been inspired by peppermint candies.

Lima also wore a snow-themed cape and lingerie set in 2006.

She wore this look for the show's final portion, "Winter Wonderland of Glacial Goddesses."

For the first time in 2008, Lima was chosen to wear the brand's $5 million Fantasy Bra.

It was also the first time Victoria's Secret chose a Fantasy Bra in the color "midnight black."

The 2008 show also featured a shiny bronze look.

Lima's makeup gave off a glowing effect.

Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

Not only was her lingerie inspired by a football, but Lima also wore a matching cape that resembled a football field.

During a different segment in 2010, Lima wore a bold red and black ensemble.

She wore this outfit for the "Tough Love" portion of the show.

She wore something similar in 2011 during the show's "Passion" segment.

This time around, Lima wore thigh-high stockings and a lace top.

Lima also wore a black and blue ensemble in the 2011 show.

Lima's bright blue bodysuit added a pop of color to her look.

She also happened to wear one of her most colorful runway looks that same year.

Lima's orange thigh-high boots and matching neon gloves were a departure from her usual runway style.

And Lima once again carried a hat as part of her ringleader outfit in 2011.

Lima also wore gloves, which proved to be a staple throughout her years of runway looks.

2013 was all about wearing solid colors, like this white lingerie set.

This was one of Lima's most Angel-esque outfits of her career.

During a different portion of the show, she wore a similar red look.

Rather than sitting above her head, Lima's red wings stretched outward like a bird.

That same year, Lima modeled a black and white, embellished set.

Instead of wearing a flowing cape, Lima wore form-fitting jewel-encrusted suit tails.

Lima was one of two models to wear the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra in 2014 alongside Alessandra Ambrosio.

Each bra was said to cost $2 million dollars.

Lima's tutu in 2014 was one of her most fun runway looks.

Lima also wore a detailed pair of wings, which appear to have been made from lace.

In 2015, Lima wore an arrangement of butterflies instead of wings.

The look was both simple and extravagant.

But she completely changed her look later on in the show.

She wore dramatic leather boots and a matching belt, which contrasted her lace lingerie.

She made a bold statement in 2017 with another pair of dark Angel wings.

A criss-cross pattern was visible in nearly every piece of this look.

Lima wore two outfits on the 2018 runway, including this celestial look.

She paired her black bodysuit with jeweled boots, and wore a crescent moon-shaped structure instead of wings.

For her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance, Lima wore a see-through leotard and an array of white feathers.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.