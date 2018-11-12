Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Angel wings and the coveted Fantasy Bra were just some of the memorable looks Adriana Lima wore throughout her 20-year career with Victoria's Secret.

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. play

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After walking in 20 runway shows for Victoria's Secret, supermodel Adriana Lima has announced that the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show would be her last.

Hailing from Brazil, Lima began modeling as a teen and joined Victoria's Secret early on in her career when she walked during the 1999 fashion show. She officially signed a contract with the brand in 2000, making Lima a Victoria's Secret Angel for the next 18 years.

Throughout her almost 20-year history with the brand, Lima wore a number of show-stopping looks, including giant Angel wings and even the coveted Fantasy Bra. Here are her best runway looks throughout the years.

In 2003, Lima walked in the show for her fifth year.

In 2003, Lima walked in the show for her fifth year. play

In 2003, Lima walked in the show for her fifth year.

(Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

That year, she wore a burgundy lingerie set and off-white Angel wings.



The Tiffany-blue ensemble worn by Lima in 2005 became one of her most iconic looks.

The Tiffany-blue ensemble worn by Lima in 2005 became one of her most iconic looks. play

The Tiffany-blue ensemble worn by Lima in 2005 became one of her most iconic looks.

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Rather than wings, Lima wore a giant blue bow attached to her lingerie.



Lima also wore a colorful pom-pom scarf in 2005.

Lima also wore a colorful pom-pom scarf in 2005. play

Lima also wore a colorful pom-pom scarf in 2005.

(Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

This would end up being one of multiple candy-inspired outfits worn by Lima throughout her career.



This look from 2006 was one of Lima's most playful on the Victoria's Secret runway.

This look from 2006 was one of Lima's most playful on the Victoria's Secret runway. play

This look from 2006 was one of Lima's most playful on the Victoria's Secret runway.

(Mark Mainz)

If Lima's shoes are any indication, Victoria's Secret was ahead of the clear heels trend that really took off 10 years later in 2016.



During the "Coquettish Fetish" segment of that same show, Lima stepped out in a plant-inspired getup.

During the "Coquettish Fetish" segment of that same show, Lima stepped out in a plant-inspired getup. play

During the "Coquettish Fetish" segment of that same show, Lima stepped out in a plant-inspired getup.

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Lima also debuted dirty-blonde highlights during this show.



The 2007 show featured a "Deck the Halls" segment, during which Lima wore a festive outfit.

The 2007 show featured a "Deck the Halls" segment, during which Lima wore a festive outfit. play

The 2007 show featured a "Deck the Halls" segment, during which Lima wore a festive outfit.

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Lima's lingerie appears to have been inspired by peppermint candies.



Lima also wore a snow-themed cape and lingerie set in 2006.

Lima also wore a snow-themed cape and lingerie set in 2006. play

Lima also wore a snow-themed cape and lingerie set in 2006.

(Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

She wore this look for the show's final portion, "Winter Wonderland of Glacial Goddesses."



For the first time in 2008, Lima was chosen to wear the brand's $5 million Fantasy Bra.

For the first time in 2008, Lima was chosen to wear the brand's $5 million Fantasy Bra. play

For the first time in 2008, Lima was chosen to wear the brand's $5 million Fantasy Bra.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

It was also the first time Victoria's Secret chose a Fantasy Bra in the color "midnight black."



The 2008 show also featured a shiny bronze look.

The 2008 show also featured a shiny bronze look. play

The 2008 show also featured a shiny bronze look.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Lima's makeup gave off a glowing effect.



Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010. play

Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Not only was her lingerie inspired by a football, but Lima also wore a matching cape that resembled a football field.



During a different segment in 2010, Lima wore a bold red and black ensemble.

During a different segment in 2010, Lima wore a bold red and black ensemble. play

During a different segment in 2010, Lima wore a bold red and black ensemble.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She wore this outfit for the "Tough Love" portion of the show.



She wore something similar in 2011 during the show's "Passion" segment.

She wore something similar in 2011 during the show's "Passion" segment. play

She wore something similar in 2011 during the show's "Passion" segment.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This time around, Lima wore thigh-high stockings and a lace top.



Lima also wore a black and blue ensemble in the 2011 show.

Lima also wore a black and blue ensemble in the 2011 show. play

Lima also wore a black and blue ensemble in the 2011 show.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lima's bright blue bodysuit added a pop of color to her look.



She also happened to wear one of her most colorful runway looks that same year.

She also happened to wear one of her most colorful runway looks that same year. play

She also happened to wear one of her most colorful runway looks that same year.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lima's orange thigh-high boots and matching neon gloves were a departure from her usual runway style.



And Lima once again carried a hat as part of her ringleader outfit in 2011.

And Lima once again carried a hat as part of her ringleader outfit in 2011. play

And Lima once again carried a hat as part of her ringleader outfit in 2011.

(Jamie McCarthy)

Lima also wore gloves, which proved to be a staple throughout her years of runway looks.



2013 was all about wearing solid colors, like this white lingerie set.

2013 was all about wearing solid colors, like this white lingerie set. play

2013 was all about wearing solid colors, like this white lingerie set.

(Jamie Mccarthy)

This was one of Lima's most Angel-esque outfits of her career.



During a different portion of the show, she wore a similar red look.

During a different portion of the show, she wore a similar red look. play

During a different portion of the show, she wore a similar red look.

(Jamie Mcarthy/Getty Images)

Rather than sitting above her head, Lima's red wings stretched outward like a bird.



That same year, Lima modeled a black and white, embellished set.

That same year, Lima modeled a black and white, embellished set. play

That same year, Lima modeled a black and white, embellished set.

(Dimitrios Kambouris)

Instead of wearing a flowing cape, Lima wore form-fitting jewel-encrusted suit tails.



Lima was one of two models to wear the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra in 2014 alongside Alessandra Ambrosio.

Lima was one of two models to wear the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra in 2014 alongside Alessandra Ambrosio. play

Lima was one of two models to wear the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra in 2014 alongside Alessandra Ambrosio.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Each bra was said to cost $2 million dollars.



Lima's tutu in 2014 was one of her most fun runway looks.

Lima's tutu in 2014 was one of her most fun runway looks. play

Lima's tutu in 2014 was one of her most fun runway looks.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lima also wore a detailed pair of wings, which appear to have been made from lace.



In 2015, Lima wore an arrangement of butterflies instead of wings.

In 2015, Lima wore an arrangement of butterflies instead of wings. play

In 2015, Lima wore an arrangement of butterflies instead of wings.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The look was both simple and extravagant.



But she completely changed her look later on in the show.

But she completely changed her look later on in the show. play

But she completely changed her look later on in the show.

(Dimitrios Kambouris)

She wore dramatic leather boots and a matching belt, which contrasted her lace lingerie.



She made a bold statement in 2017 with another pair of dark Angel wings.

She made a bold statement in 2017 with another pair of dark Angel wings. play

She made a bold statement in 2017 with another pair of dark Angel wings.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A criss-cross pattern was visible in nearly every piece of this look.



Lima wore two outfits on the 2018 runway, including this celestial look.

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. play

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She paired her black bodysuit with jeweled boots, and wore a crescent moon-shaped structure instead of wings.



For her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance, Lima wore a see-through leotard and an array of white feathers.

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. play

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



