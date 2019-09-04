Anyone searching for an African city on Economist Intelligence Unit’s “The Global Liveability Index 2019” will have to look pretty far down.

Occupying the top of the list are foreign cities including Vienna, Austria which has been ranked as the world’s most livable city for the second year while the bottom list is filled with African cities.

The Economist Intelligence Unit has revealed the most liveable cities across the world for 2019.

This annual report uses stability, health care, infrastructure, education, culture and environment to assess the livability of 140 major cities around the world.

Not much as changed since 2018 including the fact that African cities still rank poorly on this list.

Of the 10 bottom least liveable cities, five can be found in Africa. They are:

Lagos, Nigeria

Tripoli, Libya

Harare, Zimbabwe

Douala, Cameroon

Algiers, Algeria

ALSO READ: Five African cities with better living conditions than Lagos

On the flip side, we have the following as the world's most livable cities for 2019

Vienna, Austria

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Osaka, Japan

Calgary, Canada

AFP

Vancouver, Canada

Toronto, Canada

Tokyo, Japan

Copenhagen, Denmark

Adelaide, Australia

It isn't all bad news for Africa

Despite the low ratings for African cities, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire’s overall liveability ranking has improved over the past five years.

“Abidjan’s upward trajectory has stalled in the past year,” the report states, “but Côte d’Ivoire’s diversifying economy and strengthening governance have driven upgrades in previous years.”

Abidjan was ranked 123 out of 140 cities for 2019.