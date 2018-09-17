Pulse.com.gh logo
Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book about his life and Zenith Bank


Lifestyle Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book talks about his life and how he established one of Africa's biggest bank, Zenith Bank

  Published: , Refreshed:

The book captures a personal account of Ovia’s life journey and how he established Zenith Bank Plc.

Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book talks about his life and how he established one of Africa's biggest bank, Zenith Bank play Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc

Jim Ovia, the founder of one of Africa’s largest and finest banking institutions, Zenith Bank, has unveiled his much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine.

The book captures a personal account of Ovia’s life journey and how he established Zenith Bank Plc.

In a brief presentation, the author and Zenith Bank chairman explained that the narrative of Africa being a pathetic continent and regarded as a dark continent inspired the title of the book.

Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book talks about his life and how he established one of Africa's biggest bank, Zenith Bank play

Africa rise and shine

(Zenith bank)

 

He said he has been called upon to write more and most especially a new memoir in continuation of the book.

How he started Zenith Bank with N20 million in 1990

Jim Ovia narrated how he started the business with N20 million ($4 million) at an exchange rate of N5 to a dollar. He said the bank now has a total asset base of $16 billion.

Africa rise and shine, Jim Ovia's book talks about his life and how he established one of Africa's biggest bank, Zenith Bank play

Nigerian leaders at the book launch

(Channels TV)

 

In his words, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, described the book as a must read for everyone especially students. He said the book's central message is compelling and pertinent for the vast majority of the African people.

