The book captures a personal account of Ovia’s life journey and how he established Zenith Bank Plc.
In a brief presentation, the author and Zenith Bank chairman explained that the narrative of Africa being a pathetic continent and regarded as a dark continent inspired the title of the book.
He said he has been called upon to write more and most especially a new memoir in continuation of the book.
Jim Ovia narrated how he started the business with N20 million ($4 million) at an exchange rate of N5 to a dollar. He said the bank now has a total asset base of $16 billion.
In his words, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, described the book as a must read for everyone especially students. He said the book's central message is compelling and pertinent for the vast majority of the African people.
