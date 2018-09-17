news

Jim Ovia, the founder of one of Africa’s largest and finest banking institutions, Zenith Bank, has unveiled his much-awaited book, Africa Rise and Shine.

The book captures a personal account of Ovia’s life journey and how he established Zenith Bank Plc.

In a brief presentation, the author and Zenith Bank chairman explained that the narrative of Africa being a pathetic continent and regarded as a dark continent inspired the title of the book.

He said he has been called upon to write more and most especially a new memoir in continuation of the book.

How he started Zenith Bank with N20 million in 1990

Jim Ovia narrated how he started the business with N20 million ($4 million) at an exchange rate of N5 to a dollar. He said the bank now has a total asset base of $16 billion.

In his words, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, described the book as a must read for everyone especially students. He said the book's central message is compelling and pertinent for the vast majority of the African people.

