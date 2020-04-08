Community leaders in the area told BBC this is to allow for health officials to roll out a testing campaign.

But those who have been evicted say they are being discriminated against.

A Nigerian student in Guangzhou, Tobenna Victor told the BBC that “they are accusing us of having the virus. We paid rent to them and after collecting rent they chased us out of the house. Since last night we have been sleeping outside."

A Businessman from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lunde Okulunge Isidore, also said: "They came to my house. They told me to wait after 24 hours for the result, [but] after 24 hours nobody contacted me."

Some of the residents said they have been evicted from their apartments, while others indicated that they have been forced to self-quarantine even though they have not received the results of their teste.

However, Chinese officials have denied online rumours that parts of the city where Africans live are under lockdown because the virus is spreading in African communities.

Guangzhou is one of China’s largest African communities and has become a hub for African traders buying and selling goods to the continent.

China is concerned about the rise in the number of imported COVID-19 cases, which they fear could cause a second outbreak.

To curb another outbreak from happening, it has become mandatory in Guangzhou for instance for people arriving from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days.