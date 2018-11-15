Africa's most powerful passport is from Seychelles

news

Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa hold the title for most powerful passports in Africa, according to the 2018 Henley Passport Index.

The list, compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners, ranks how powerful a passport is by the number of countries holders can visit without visas.

Based on this, Seychelles has been rated as the most powerful country in Africa and with visa-free access to 152 countries. It came in at number 25 on the global ranking.

Second on the list is Mauritius, an East African country. It scored 31st with visa-free access to 146 countries. The third on the list, South Africa (52), grants access to 102 countries while Botswana at number 63 gives the holder visa-free entry into 82 countries.

Namibia holds the fifth position in Africa and 69th in the world with 76 countries. Lesotho comes in at number six with 74 countries.

Kenya, Swaziland, and Malawi tie at the seventh position with 71 countries while the eighth rank is held by Gambia, Tanzania, and Zambia with 68 countries.

The remaining countries on the list of top 10 ranking passports in Africa are Tunisia with visa-free access to 66 countries and finally Cape Verde with entry into 65 countries.

Despite being the most populated country in Africa with over 160 millions people, the Nigerian passport has been ranked as the 94th most powerful passports in the world with access to just 47 countries.

Global ranking

Meanwhile, Germany has been dethroned as the most powerful passport in the world. According to this new list, Japan now has the most powerful passport in the world with access to 190 countries.

Second on the list is Singapore with access to 189 countries while Germany, France and South Korea hold the third position with 188 countries.

Fourth and fifth positions go to Denmark, Finland, Italy, Sweden, Spain -187 countries, Luxembourg, Austria, United Kingdom, Norway, Netherlands, United States, and Portugal -186 countries.

Others on the list of the top 10 most powerful passports in the world are Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Canada -185 countries, Australia, Greece, Malta -183 countries, New Zealand, Czech Republic -182 countries, Iceland -181 countries, Hungary, Slovenia, and Malaysia -180 countries.