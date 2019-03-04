Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lionheart' made its Netflix debut in January 2019.

Following in its footsteps is another Nigerian movie - 'Chief Daddy'.

It will be available on the platform this month.

Following the successful debut of Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lionheart' on Netflix, another Nigerian movie is set to be released soon.

According to the American streaming company, a comedy titled 'Chief Daddy' will be available for streaming on March 15, 2019.

Produced by EbonyLife Films, it tells the story of billionaire Chief Beecroft, his sudden death and his family, who end up fighting over his will.

Written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the star-studded cast includes Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Falz, Kate Henshaw, MI and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Reactions to Chief Daddy

It was released in Nigerian and Ghanian cinemas on December 14, 2018. The comedy got off to a great start, managing to sell over N40 million worth of movie tickets in the first three days of regional release.

It became the second-highest opening weekend for a Nollywood film in 2018 and the third-highest-ever opening weekend for a Nollywood film, according to FilmOne distribution.

With the first ten days of its release, it made N115.7 million. The next month, January 2019, it grossed N250.2 million after spending only 19 days at the box office.

It generated N301.8 million after spending less than a month in the theatres.