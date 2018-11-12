news

AP

Major airlines such as Delta and Ryanair have also begun to offer discounted flights and vacation packages on Black Friday.

Most airlines are expected to begin posting their Black Friday deals a day or two before Thanksgiving.

Black Friday is perhaps the single most famous and historically important day of the year for retailers in the US. Last year, retailers did $5 billion in Black Friday business just in online sales alone.

However, the Friday after Thanksgiving is more than just cheap TVs and discounted laptops. Airlines have been jumping into the fray with tempting deals of their own.

Everyone from full-service carriers such as American and Delta to ultra-low-cost operators like Ryanair and WOW Air have hinted at deeply discounted fares.

Based on the deals airlines offered last year, they'll probably be worth the wait.

For example, in 2017, WOW Air offered $100 one way flights between the US and Europe while Ryanair knocked 20% off their normal prices.

In addition, there will also be deals on vacation packages consisting of both flights and hotel accommodations. Last year, Southwest cut the prices of their vacation packages by up to $250 for Black Friday.

This year, airlines are expected to start posting Black Friday flight deals a day or two before Thanksgiving which falls on November 23.

Here links to a few airline deals pages you should probably keep tabs on.

Click here for Delta Air Lines deals.

Click here for American Airlines deals.

Click here for United Airlines deals.

Click here for Ryanair deals.

Click here for Cathay Pacific deals.

Click here for Southwest Airlines deals.

Click here for Southwest Airlines Vacation deals.

Click here for Alaska Airlines deals.

Click here WOW Air deals.

Click here for Emirates deals.

Click here for Norwegian Air deals.

Click here for Virgin Atlantic deals.