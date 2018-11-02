Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Alec Baldwin was reportedly arrested after punching someone in a parking spot dispute

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Alec Baldwin was reportedly arrested Friday for punching someone in a parking spot dispute in Manhattan.

alec baldwin play

alec baldwin

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

  • Alec Baldwin was reportedly arrested Friday for punching someone in a parking spot dispute in Manhattan.
  • This isn't the first time Baldwin has gotten in legal trouble.

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching someone in Manhattan's West Village, according to a local ABC affiliate.

The dispute was over a parking spot, according to law enforcement officials. Baldwin lives in the West Village.

Baldwin has been in trouble with the law before.

In 2014, he was arrested for a traffic violation and for disorderly conduct. That case was later dismissed.

He was also arrested in 1995 for a battery case involving a photographer. A jury acquitted him of that case.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 10 foods you didn't realize were veganbullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle The Kardashian-Jenners dressed up as Victoria's Secret...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Processed meats like beef jerky have been labeled as carcinogens.
Lifestyle 7 foods that can potentially increase your risk of getting cancer
J.K. Rowling.
Lifestyle 15 of the best-selling authors of all time
There are some key differences between mosquito bites and bed bug bites.
Lifestyle 5 ways to tell the difference between a bed bug or mosquito bite
Deep fried turkey.
Lifestyle 14 Thanksgiving dishes that won't take up precious oven space
X
Advertisement