news

Alec Baldwin was reportedly arrested Friday for punching someone in a parking spot dispute in Manhattan.

This isn't the first time Baldwin has gotten in legal trouble.

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching someone in Manhattan's West Village, according to a local ABC affiliate.

The dispute was over a parking spot, according to law enforcement officials. Baldwin lives in the West Village.

Baldwin has been in trouble with the law before.

In 2014, he was arrested for a traffic violation and for disorderly conduct. That case was later dismissed.

He was also arrested in 1995 for a battery case involving a photographer. A jury acquitted him of that case.