Alec Baldwin was reportedly arrested Friday for punching someone in a parking spot dispute in Manhattan.
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for allegedly punching someone in Manhattan's West Village, according to a local ABC affiliate.
The dispute was over a parking spot, according to law enforcement officials. Baldwin lives in the West Village.
Baldwin has been in trouble with the law before.
In 2014, he was arrested for a traffic violation and for disorderly conduct. That case was later dismissed.
He was also arrested in 1995 for a battery case involving a photographer. A jury acquitted him of that case.