Following Netflix's announcement to produce more original African content, the platform has picked up its first animated show.

The news was shared via Netflix South Africa's Twitter account on April 16, 2019.

The tweet read, "SIGN US UP for some #BlackGirlMagic this morning! Netflix's first Original African animated series, #MamaKsTeam4, comes from Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema & @TriggerFishZA!"

Here is what you need to know about it:

Plot

"Mama K's Team 4", Netflix's first African original animated series, tells the story of four teenage girls.

They get recruited by a retired secret agent to do what all superheroes do - save the world.

It is set in a futuristic version of Lusaka in Zambia.

Production

The show is created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema. She said she was inspired by the fact that she grew up watching cartoons where none of the heroes looked like her.

"In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way," she said. "Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero."

The series is designed by the Cameroonian artist Malcolm Wope.

Nextflix X African talent

"Mama K's Team 4" will be produced by South Africa's award-winning Triggerfish Animation Studios and British kids' and family entertainment production company CAKE.

Reacting to the news, Vanessa Ann Sinden, Triggerfish's development producer, said: "After animating four multi-award-winning BBC Christmas specials set in England, including the Oscar-nominated 'Revolting Rhymes,' Triggerfish is delighted to bring an African capital city to life on Netflix."

Netflix is currently working with these two companies to find local female writers to join the creative team on the series.

Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix, explains why this search is so important.

"In addition to giving African writers a global platform on which to be heard, we are excited to present this powerful and entertaining new animated series that brings Malenga's incredible and unique vision to life on Netflix.

"'Mama K's Team 4' has the potential to give a whole new generation of African children the opportunity to see themselves on screen in the powerful, aspirational characters they look up to," she said.