Lifestyle All of Bella and Gigi Hadid's looks at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi were reunited on the Victoria's Secret runway. Here are all the looks they wore at the annual show.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday.
  • Bella wore an athleisure-inspired ensemble and a light-blue lingerie set.
  • Gigi wore a colorful floral bodysuit and a plaid ensemble with a flowing train.
  • The two also hit the after party red carpet in some bold looks.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made its grand return to New York City on Thursday night, and model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid made also made their return to the runway.

Gigi had to skip last year's show in Shanghai, China, though did not provide a reason when breaking the news on Twitter. However, this year she was back alongside her sister Bella, and the two of them hit the runway in four different looks.

For the "Downtown Angel" portion of the show, Bella wore a lace black and white athleisure-inspired ensemble with a half-jacket.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She then hit the runway in an ethereal light-blue number with swirling feathered wings. Some light-pink feathery heels and a glimmering necklace completed the look.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gigi walked in the plaid-themed section of the show wearing blue plaid lingerie with a red and green train attached at the waist. A matching bag and strappy thigh-high heels completed the ensemble.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She also sported a multi-colored floral cutout bodysuit by Mary Katrantzou. She carried a matching floral and geometric parachute behind her for a dramatic touch.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

For the after party, Bella opted for a sheer Julien Macdonald halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of metallic heels.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Gigi walked the after party's red carpet in a white off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace jumpsuit with a matching choker and sparkling clear heels.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

