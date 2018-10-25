news

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for "The Walking Dead."

Many fans of "The Walking Dead" were overjoyed when, during the show's sixth season, Rick and Michonne interlocked fingers on a couch and realized they cared for one another as more than friends.

For years, people 'shipped the pair known as Richonne — and with good reason.

Rick has something with Michonne he never had with his first wife, Lori. There is a mutual trust, a natural friendship, laughter, and — most importantly — open communication. If you go back and watch the first two seasons of "The Walking Dead," you'll see that Rick's marriage with Lori was on the rocks since the first episode. Rick confided in Shane that he and Lori were having problems and he felt like she was upset with him all the time.

And he may have been right. When she believed Rick was dead, Lori quickly formed a romantic (or, at the very least, physical) relationship with Shane, as if there were always feelings between them. Even after learning about the relationship, Rick stayed with Lori and the two tried to hold everything together for their son. Before her death, Lori even joked about how the two couldn't get a divorce.

So when Michonne entered the picture, it was the first semblance of a healthy relationship Rick had in his life. Yes, Jessie entered Rick's life briefly in Alexandria, but it was Michonne who Rick trusted and confided in the most. Now, six seasons after meeting, the two are discussing building a family of their own.

But the fairytale romance may soon come to an end. Andrew Lincoln will leave "The Walking Dead" after season nine's fifth episode. In honor of his departure and the characters' romantic journey, INSIDER has looked back at back at the relationship that was several seasons in the making.

Rick and Michonne shared an intense first look when they met on season three.

They didn't know what was yet to come, but that look between them said it all.

As Michonne later told Rick, he could have simply taken the baby formula, but he made a knee-jerk reaction to save the katana-wielding samurai when they first met.

Relive the moment: You can watch Rick and Michonne's first meeting 42 minutes into season three, episode six.

Rick pulls a gun on Michonne.

Rick and Michonne didn't exactly get off on the right foot. He was suspicious of Michonne when she led her men back to Woodbury to save Maggie and Glenn. When she flees the group at Woodbury to go after the Governor and later returns, Rick holds her at gunpoint asking her if she led them into a trap.

Michonne tells a stubborn Rick that she led them to the community to save his friends and that he'll need her help to get everyone out of Woodbury safely.

Relive the moment: See Rick confront Michonne 37 minutes into season three, episode eight.

Rick and Michonne swap stories about seeing dead apparitions of their loved ones.

The first hints of a flirtation between Rick and Michonne could be seen way back on the show's third season. The two bonded when they headed back to Rick's hometown with Carl and ran into Morgan. Carl gave his father the thumb's up on Michonne, suggesting she may just be a good fit for their group.

As they packed up the car to head back to the prison, Michonne asks Rick if he saw something. When he doesn't respond, she opens up and tells Rick she used to talk to her old boyfriend, assuring him that these things happen. It put Rick at ease. As a result, he let his guard down and asked Michonne if she wanted to drive because he sees things.

Creator Robert Kirkman told press at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016 that former showrunner Scott Gimple had planned out the Richonne coupling for a long time.

"[Richonne] was something that Scott [Gimple] started talking about, I believe, in season 4," said Kirkman. "I don't remember the episode number, because I'm old, but the episode, oh it's 'Clear' [season 3, episode 12] when Michonne and Rick and Carl encounter Morgan. We were discussing that kind of stuff all the way back there and there were seeds planted in that episode that you so brilliantly wrote."

Relive the moment: You can see this scene 40 minutes into season three, episode 12.

Michonne thanks Rick for accepting her into the group and inquires why he didn't turn her over to the Governor.

Michonne thanks Rick for taking her in when she arrived at the prison with a basket of baby formula. Rick tries to play it off by saying he wouldn't have done it if she didn't have the formula. When Michonne calls his bluff, Rick tells her coyly it "must have been something else, then."

Rick then says that Michonne has Carl to thank. It was Rick's son who gave Michonne a stamp of approval back when they visited his hometown.

Relive the moment: You can watch Rick have a playful moment with Michonne about nine minutes into the season three finale.

Michonne brings Rick a razor to shave his face.

Michonne returns to the prison after being gone for awhile. She brings Carl some comics and then turns to Rick to hand him a razor.

"Your face is losing the war," she tells him and the two chuckle.

Relive the moment: You can watch Michonne tease Rick about his scruff 10 minutes and 30 seconds into the season four premiere.

Michonne has a moment with Judith early on season four.

When Michonne was first asked to hold Judith, she tried to tell Beth she couldn't. No one had realized at the time that Michonne had lost a child of her own. Michonne quickly warms up to the child and holds her as if she's her own.

Relive the moment: You can watch Michonne bond with Judith 33 minutes into the second episode of season four.

Rick gets shut down by Michonne.

Rick notices Michonne piling up the dead at the prison and asks if she needs any help. She says she has the situation under control, and Rick looks a bit rejected by Michonne.

That moment may have resulted in a slight setback between the two eventually letting their guard down around one another. But Rick just needed to understand that Michonne's her own woman and that she doesn't need help with every little task.

Relive the moment: See Rick look dejected after Michonne refuses help kindly from him 40 minutes into season four, episode five.

Michonne tracks down Carl and Rick after they lose the prison.

On the season four mid-season premiere, Michonne finds tracks in the road to follow Rick and Carl. Initially, she ignores them and tries going it along.

After envisioning her dead boyfriend and child, as well as herself among the dead, she decides to go back to find her friends. When she arrives at the home and sees the two inside, she lets down her guard and starts sobbing joyfully before wiping her face.

When Rick sees it's her at the door, he breaks down chuckling to himself that she was able to find them. Instead of letting her in, he simply tells Carl the visitor is for him.

Relive the moment: See Richonne figure out where Rick and Carl are staying 41 minutes into the ninth episode of season four.

Rick asks Michonne to be there for Carl.

Rick thanks Michonne for making Carl laugh over breakfast after their reunion, saying he almost forgot what that sounded like.

He then gives Michonne a big task, telling her he can't be both Carl's father and his best friend. Michonne knows that's true and goes on a run with Carl to gather supplies. On that run, she tells him about the son she lost, something she has never even told Rick about.

In the same scene, Michonne asks Rick if this place is "home or a stop along the way." It sounds like she would have been OK if they didn't try and find the rest of the group if Rick said that was fine.

Relive the moment: See Rick and Michonne's heart-to-heart over Carl four-and-a-half minutes onto season four, episode 11.

Rick checks in on Michonne after surviving a brutal attack.

In one of the tensest moments of the series, Rick goes to extreme lengths to protect Carl, Michonne, and Daryl.

After being told Joe's group will beat Daryl to death and have their way with Michonne and Carl before shooting him dead, Rick goes on a rampage.

He kills Joe (after biting him in the jugular) and brutally kills the man who tried to rape his son. The next morning, while walking to Terminus, Rick checks in on Michonne to make sure she's OK. He lets her know he's OK too, but she says she already knew.

Relive the moment: I recommend watching the entire scene starting nine-and-a-half minutes into the season four finale. If you only want to see the tender moment between Rick and Michonne, that's 21 minutes into the finale.

Rick and Carl are reunited with Judith after believing she was dead, and Michonne takes part in the moment.

Michonne watches happily from afar when the Grimes are reunited with Judith after escaping Terminus. But if you pay attention to the background in the scenes afterward, you see Michonne around Rick, Carl, and Judith.

As Rick starts to make plans for what the group should do next, Michonne is seen off to the side playing with and talking to Judith.

Relive the moment: Rick and Carl are reunited with Judith 38:45 minutes into the season five premiere. You can see Michonne with Judith two minutes later.

Rick asks Michonne if she misses her sword.

After a supply run, Rick asks Michonne if she misses the katana she lost at Terminus.

She tells Rick that she misses people in their lives like Andrea and Hershel, but not the sword. It's a small, tender moment, which ultimately results in a shared laugh between the two.

Relive the moment: You can watch Michonne tell Rick how she found her sword in the zombie apocalypse 29:30 minutes into episode two of season five.

Rick doesn't let Michonne go to Atlanta to bring back Carol and Beth.

Michonne offers to go in his place, but Rick doesn't allow it. Rick knows he sent Carol away from the group, and that he owes her because she returned to save everyone from Terminus.

Rick doesn't say it aloud, but he wants Michonne to stay at the church with his children. All you have to do is see the way he looks at her.

Relive the moment: You can see Rick tell Michonne he'll go to Atlanta a minute and 15 seconds into season five's seventh episode.

Michonne and Rick have their first real disagreement over finding a new home.

Michonne gets angry with Rick when he hesitates over finding a location. After knocking some sense into him, Michonne finally gets Rick to agree to take the group to Washington in search of a real home.

Unlike Rick and Lori, Michonne and Rick aren't afraid to challenge one another. They respect each other enough to hear each other out. In this case, Rick knew he was wrong and appears grateful to Michonne for pointing that out.

Revisit the moment: See Michonne chew Rick out 27 minutes into season five's episode nine.

Michonne let's Rick know he's overreacting to a stranger.

When Aaron appears out of nowhere, Rick looks to Michonne for guidance. Rick's gut instinct is that the group is in danger, and Michonne tries to tell a paranoid Rick the group isn't in danger.

Michonne later calls him out again to point out that it's silly and irresponsible for Rick to pass over a potential home for Judith and Carl, as if they're her own children. Rick eventually relents. That's a big moment because there aren't too many people who can get Rick to change his mind.

Relive the moment: See Michonne try to ease Rick's paranoia 4:50 minutes into season five's 11 episode. She convinces him to let her see if Aaron's the real deal at the nine-minute mark.

Michonne gives Rick a much-needed pep talk.

Rick confides to Michonne about his fear of bringing his children into a new community after Woodbury and Terminus both turned out to be busts. Michonne tells him that the fight is over and that he needs to let it go so he can move forward.

Revisit this moment: Michonne tells Rick to let other people in 38:30 minutes into season five, episode 11.

Michonne reaches out and grabs Rick's hand when they arrive at Alexandria.

Michonne senses Rick is a bit anxious before entering Alexandria. She reaches out her hand to his and asks him if he's ready to head inside. It's one of the first real tender moments between the two.

It's that extra bit of assurance Rick needs to give him the confidence to calmly head inside the new community.

Revisit the moment: See Michonne comfort Rick 41 minutes into season five, episode 11.

Michonne stops and smiles when she notices Rick clean-shaven for the first time.

Michonne was relishing in brushing her teeth when she was stopped in her tracks by the sight of Rick's clean-shaven face. It brought a big smile to her face.

Revisit the moment: You can see Michonne see Rick's shaved face 17:30 minutes into season five, episode 12.

Michonne had to knock Rick out when he went berserk on the Alexandrians.

After getting into a fist fight with Jessie's husband, Rick went off on the Alexandria community. He told Deanna her way of life was going to get people killed. He didn't stop ranting until Michonne came over and knocked him out. Rick wouldn't have been OK with anyone else stepping in to silence him.

When he woke up the next morning, Michonne was waiting. She stayed there the entire night watching over him waiting for an explanation.

Relive the moment: See Michonne stop Rick from saying anything else he'll regret 42 minutes into season five's 15th episode. You can see the two chat about his misbehavior nine minutes into the season five finale.

Rick opens up to Michonne.

Rick confesses to Michonne that he, Carol, and Daryl decided to steal three guns to hold onto at Alexandria. He didn't tell Michonne because he knew she would be the only person who could talk him out of it. The two joke about Michonne hitting him over the head.

Michonne tells Rick that they don't need weapons in Alexandria. They're safe there. And if that winds up not being the case, then she'll still be on his side. She tells Rick that something will happen, but warns that he shouldn't be the one to stir up trouble. She's the only one who can reprimand Rick like that.

Relive the moment: See Michonne scold Rick 43:50 minutes into the season five finale.

Rick consults Michonne, and the two don't see eye to eye.

Rick discusses how to remove a walker herd from the walls of Alexandria. When Michonne asks Rick why they're not including other members of Alexandria in the conversation, he gives a lazy response: he just wants to keep it the original survivors.

Michonne becomes frustrated that Rick doesn't try to be more inclusive of everyone in the community.

Relive the moment: 18:50 minutes into season six, episode seven.

Deanna tells Michonne to go after what she wants.

This isn't a scene between Rick and Michonne, but it's possible that Deanna's final speech to Michonne helped push her in the direction of Rick.

Deanna tells Michonne to essentially go after what she wants. I think she has known for some time that she has had feelings for Rick out of her love for him and his family.

Relive the moment: Deanna gives Michonne a pep talk about life 32 minutes into season six, episode eight.

When Carl gets shot in the eye, Michonne makes sure she has Rick's back.

Michonne lifts the bloody sheet off of Rick and he zones out as Denise starts to perform surgery on Carl. Rick, unable to stay composed, wanders out into danger to go on a massive, rage-fueled killing spree of the undead.

Instead of staying with Carl, Michonne runs after Rick, saying he needs her help. Michonne is able to recognize in this moment that Rick isn't indestructible and that sometimes even their leader needs some saving. She runs out into the dark blindly with Heath, Aaron, and Spencer after kissing Carl on the forehead.

Relive the moment: See Michonne help Rick fight the undead 29 minutes into season six, episode nine.

Michonne walks around Rick in a bathrobe and towel.

The two quibble over how Michonne has been using all of the Grimes' family toothpaste. When Rick leaves to go on a run, Michonne asks for some more.

Carl enters the room as well and tells Michonne he's out of toothpaste as well. Seeing the group together with Judith feels like the four are a family unit.

Relive the moment: You can see Michonne joke about toothpaste with Rick one minute into season six, episode 10.

Later in that episode, we see the start of Richonne.

By the end of this episode, Rick comes back from his run and gives Michonne some mints he recovered. He sadly tells her that the toothpaste she wanted is at the bottom of a lake.

When he goes to pat her hand, Michonne interlaces her fingers with his. The two look for awhile at each other before they start to kiss. One of the final shots of the episode shows the two in bed naked before they're awaken by Jesus (Tom Payne).

It's worth noting the Richonne coupling occurs merely two episodes after Deanna tells Michonne to decide what she wants in life and to go after it.

Relive the moment: See Richonne share their first intimate moment 38:40 minutes into season six, episode 10.

Rick makes sure to get permission from Carl about starting a relationship with his best friend.

Rick says he was going to tell him before he found out, but it just happened. This thing he has with Michonne is real, unlike what he had briefly with Jessie at Alexandria.

Carl essentially laughs it off and tells his worried dad, "It’s cool."

Relive the moment: Watch Carl tell his dad it's OK for him to date Michonne 9:45 minutes into season six, episode 11.

One day later, they discuss working together to take down some of Negan's men.

Rick and Daryl offer to get rid of the Saviors for the Hilltop in exchange for supplies and food at Alexandria.

Rick asks Michonne if she feels prepared for this. The two are confident that if they're fighting this "Negan" together, then they'll come out victorious.

Relive the moment: Rick and Michonne tell each other they'll win against Negan 40 minutes into season six, episode 11.

Rick and Michonne wake up beside one another and share an apple.

It's a sweet, intimate moment shared between the two before Michonne needs to get up and help Maggie.

As Michonne gets up, she says Maggie is worried about an attack. Rick tells her that the world belongs to them and that they "know how to take it."

Relive the moment: See Richonne wake up in bed at the 6:30 mark on season six, episode 15.

Michonne is heartbroken watching Rick and Carl tortured by Negan.

Michonne is the only one to interject while Negan is taunting Rick to chop off his son's arm. She tries to tell Negan that the group will submit to him.

This is a small moment, but a meaningful one as she's the only one who speaks out during this scene. This is her family and she has never seen Rick this low before.

Relive the moment: Watch Michonne make her case for Rick to Negan 32 minutes into the season seven premiere.

Rick confides in Michonne that Judith isn't his daughter.

Rick and Michonne argue over how to deal with the Negan situation. As he tells Michonne that they need to accept the way the world is right now, Rick reveals that he previously had to accept that the daughter who he has been raising isn't his own.

"I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her. She's my daughter, but she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So I could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now, so I can raise her and protect her and teach her how to survive," says Rick. "This is how we live now. I had to accept that too so I could keep everyone else alive."

It's a really intimate moment and it's one of many difficult conversations the two are able to have throughout the series as he tells Michonne she needs to play along with Negan's rules for now.

Relive the moment: You can watch Rick open up about Shane to Michonne 52:30 minutes into season seven, episode four.

Not knowing where they stand, Rick goes to give Michonne a kiss on the cheek and she makes sure he kisses her on the lips.

Michonne may be furious with the Saviors after she discovers they burned the group's mattresses, but she's not taking that anger out on Rick. Instead, she keeps the information to herself and supports her man as he goes off on a supply run for Negan.

Rick, unsure of where he stands with Michonne, goes to give her a peck on the cheek before he leaves. Michonne stops him and gives him a long, passionate kiss to let him know she stands behind him. Rick tells her "Thank you" before he heads off with Aaron.

Relive the moment: See Michonne give Rick a goodbye kiss at the 8:40 mark on season seven, episode four.

Michonne gives Rick the pep talk he needs to lead the group against Negan.

Michonne goes to see Rick after Spencer is literally gutted by Negan and Eugene is taken by the Saviors. Michonne assures Rick they are absurdly outnumbered by Negan's Saviors, but that it doesn't change the way she feels about his men.

Michonne reminds him that they have lived through so many things — the Governor, Terminus, Joe's biker gang — that they shouldn't have survived. There's a reason for that. "You said that. We're the ones who live. That's why we have to fight," she said to Rick. "For Judith. For Carl. For Alexandria. For the Hilltop. For all of us. We can fight them, Rick. We can find a way to beat them. We can do this, but only if we do this." Her speech calls back to one Rick previously gave at Alexandria. It's actually a little unnerving Michonne references this very speech since it's the one where Rick went off on the community and Michonne needed to knock him out for his own good.

Relive the moment: Watch Michonne reignite a spark in Rick 52 minutes into season seven, episode eight.

Rick and Michonne share some subtle PDA after members of the Hilltop community say they'll help fight the Saviors.

No words are exchanged, but it's the start of the fulfillment of their larger plan to rally together more people to fight the Saviors.

Relive the moment: See Michonne and Rick subtly hold hands 7:30 minutes into season seven, episode nine.

Rick and Michonne team up to take down a walker herd.

One of the greatest strengths of Rick and Michonne is that the two work well together under pressure. That's shown as the two hastily work together to slice through a herd of the undead. The icing on the cake? Michonne smiling after they succeed.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne jump start two cars and cut down a group of walkers 38 minutes into season seven, episode nine.

Michonne shows concern for Rick when they encounter the junkyard gang with a quick grab of the arm. Rick assures her he's going to be OK.

Michonne doesn't like when a new threat puts Rick in danger. When she, Rick, Aaron, and a few others are first led to the junkyard, Michonne shows concern for Rick when their leader, Jadis, tells one of her henchmen to take Rick.

Relive the moment: See Michonne worry over Rick 21:40 minutes into season seven, episode 10.

Rick gives Michonne a kiss on the forehead after fighting off a zombie at the junkyard.

Rick comes out victorious against an armored walker at the junkyard, sealing a deal with Jadis and the Scavengers as allies.

A bit bloodied and battered, Rick goes straight into Michonne's arms and gives her a light kiss on the forehead.

Relive the moment: See Rick embrace Michonne 31 minutes into season seven, episode 10.

Rick swipes some artwork for his woman.

Before leaving the junkyard, Rick spots a wire cat made by Jadis. He gifts it to Michonne to replace the cat art she previously lost.

Michonne first snagged herself a cat statue in season three after she and Carl raided a café in his old hometown.

Relive the moment: See Rick swipe a cat statue for Michonne 38 minutes into season seven, episode 10.

Rick and Michonne go on a giant scavenger hunt alone.

The opening of the episode, "Say Yes," is a giant montage of Richonne hunting for supplies, guns, and getting it on in the back of a van.

Revisit the moment: This is at the very start of season seven, episode 12. But if you're a fan of Richonne, you should just watch the majority of the episode.

During their rendezvous, the two enjoy a candlelight dinner.

After finding some ready-to-eat meals, the two set up some candles and dine in for the evening. The two start to discuss how the communities will work together after they take down Negan.

Rick says he wants to build the new world with Richonne by his side.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne talk about their plans for the future 16 minutes into season seven, episode 12.

In the same episode, the two have a difficult conversation after Michonne believes she lost Rick.

Rick stops the van on the way home to Alexandria and tells Michonne that they're going to lose people — maybe even each other — in the war against Negan. This upsets Michonne, who tells Rick she can't lose him.

Rick reassures her that she would be able to survive without him. That's an important moment to remember as Andrew Lincoln leaves the show during season nine.

"We can lose our friends, people we love," Rick tells an upset Michonne. "It's not about us anymore. It's about a future. And if it's me who doesn't make it, you're gonna have to lead the others forward because you're the one who can."

Relive the moment: See Rick tell Michonne she can live without him 33 minutes into season seven, episode 10.

Rick gives Michonne a boost up a tree.

Rick gives Michonne a lift into a tree as the group goes to visit the Oceanside women. She's serving as a lookout in case anything goes wrong. He knows Michonne isn't as precise with a gun as Sasha, but she says she feels comfortable enough doing the job.

Rick sticks around to make sure she makes her way up the tree safely.

Relive the moment: See Rick and Michonne prepare to meet up with the Oceanside crew three minutes into season seven, episode 15.

Jadis tests Rick and Michonne's relationship by asking if she can sleep with her man.

Before Jadis double crosses Rick and the Alexandrians, she asks Michonne if she can sleep with Rick. Michonne gives a non-response by changing the subject quickly. Both she and Rick look equally creeped out as they slowly back away from Jadis slowly.

Relive the moment: See Jadis seriously creep out Richonne 19 minutes into the season seven finale.

Carl and Rick rescue Michonne from the lookout tower after she's badly wounded.

Michonne struggles to say "We're the ones who live," something she told Rick when they first decided to take on Negan's soldiers. He tells her that he knows.

Rick is later seen tending to Michonne at her bedside.

Relive the moment: Watch Carl and Rick find Michonne 52:40 minutes into the season seven finale.

Rick and Michonne are a couple in full bloom on season eight.

The two share a tender moment before Rick heads off to the Sanctuary to end Negan. Of course, that doesn't go as planned.

Relive the moment: See Rick kiss his girls goodbye 14:25 onto the season eight premiere.

The two aren't reunited again until the season eight mid-season finale when the two receive terrible news.

Most of the group avoid eye contact with Rick and Michonne as they learn together that Carl has been bit on the stomach by one of the undead. As the two hear the news, Michonne crumbles to her knees.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne reunite 57:20 minutes into season eight, episode eight before learning about Carl's misfortune.

Rick and Michonne say a difficult goodbye to Carl.

Carl wrote letters for his loved ones and gave them to Rick and Michonne to disperse among the group. Carl tells his best friend Michonne that he doesn't want her to be sad or angry when he's gone; she needs to be strong for Rick and Judith.

Carl shares an important story with his dad about how he was going down a dark path during season three. So Rick put his gun down and temporarily stepped down as leader so he could be a better influence on his son.

"You did it so I could change. So I could be who I am now," Carl writes to Rick. "What you did then, how you stopped fighting, was right. It still is. It can be like that again. You can still be like that again."

Carl's dying wish was for Rick and Michonne to help build a better future.

Rewatch the moments: See Carl hand over his letters to Michonne 12 minutes into season eight, episode nine. Watch the two tend to him 38 minutes into the episode, and ultimately say goodbye to him starting at the 42-minute mark.

The two bury Carl together and look over his grave.

No words are exchanged between the two. They don't need any.

Rewatch the moments: Watch Rick and Michonne work together to bury Carl 55 minutes into season eight, episode nine and then say goodbye to him together at the very start of season eight, episode 10.

The two try to stop a fire from spreading at one of Carl's favorite spots in Alexandria.

The two unload their grief by trying to save a wooden structure Carl used to sit atop. But they are forced out of the community as it quickly becomes overrun by the undead.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne take extinguishers futile attempts to save a burnt structure 4:20 minutes into season eight, episode 10.

Rick and Michonne find a broken down Jadis.

Rick thinks if he talks to Jadis, he can rally together her group to fight Negan and the Saviors. Unfortunately, the couple find Jadis all along after her group gets massacred by Simon.

Relive the moment: See Rick and Michonne seek out Jadis for advice 30 minutes into season eight, episode 10.

Rick and Michonne see everyone at the Hilltop for the first time since Carl died.

The two visit the Hilltop to retrieve Judith and grieve for Carl's loss along with their extended family.

Relive the moment: Michonne and Rick head to the Hilltop around the 6:30 mark of season eight, episode 12.

Michonne unsuccessfully tries to get through to Rick.

Michonne tries to get Rick to talk to her at the Hilltop by bringing him some food. He turns it down, saying he's fine, but he's clearly not. She doesn't know how to help him, how to get through to him.

So Michonne starts silently removing wooden boards alonside him. Rick opens up and tells her he went after Negan the day before because he saw an opening to try and isolate him.

Relive the moment: See Michonne approach Rick at the Hilltop with a turnip 8:20 minutes into season eight, episode 13.

Rick comforts Michonne as she reads her letter from Carl.

A teary-eyed Rick watches Michonne read her letter from Carl. He goes over to her, runs his hand down her face, and dries her eyes. She asks if Rick wants to read Carl's note to her and he declines.

Relive this moment: Watch Rick console Michonne 7:20 minutes into season eight, episode 14.

Right afterward, Michonne tells Rick he eventually needs to confront Carl's letter.

Rick is trying to keep himself busy by refusing to look at his letter from Carl. Michonne calls him out and references how she kept trying to move on after the death of her son, André.

Rick realizes Michonne is right and he eventually picks up his letter from Carl from inside a drawer.

Relive the moment: Watch Michonne convince Rick to stay put and focus on his grief for Carl around the 8:30 mark of season eight, episode 14.

Rick tells Michonne he loves her.

Rick returns home after leaving the Hilltop where he apologizes to Michonne and the two exchange "I love yous." While the two have been together for awhile, we never hear them verbalize it aloud. It's usually all said between their eyes.

Michonne then leaves the room so Rick can start reading his letter from Carl.

Relive the moment: See Michonne and Rick express their feelings for each other 48:30 minutes into season eight, episode 14.

Rick and Michonne punish Negan for his crimes against the communities.

Rick and Michonne visit a healing Negan to let him know how things are going to be moving forward. This is a conversation that could have been had by Rick alone, but Rick told Michonne during season seven that if they were ever going to build a new world, that he wasn't going to do it without her by his side.

Rick and Michonne tell Negan that he'll "rot in a cell" for the rest of his life as an example to others.

"You're gonna be evidence that we're making a civilization, something like what we had, something we're gonna get back," Rick tells Negan.

"And you get to watch it happen and you get to see how wrong you were about what people can be, about what life can be," Michonne adds.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne lay down the law with Negan 43 minutes into the season eight finale.

A year-and-a-half later, Rick and Michonne are taking Judith out for a walk around Alexandria.

When Rick finally opened his letter from Carl on the season eight finale, Carl asked his father to take Judith on walks similar to the ones they did when he was growing up.

"You told me about the walks we'd take when I was three … you holding my hand around the neighborhood all the way to Ross' farm," Carl wrote. "I didn't know that I remembered them, but I do because I see the sun and the corn and that cow that walked up to the fence and looked me in the eye. And you told me about all that stuff but it isn't just that stuff. It's how I felt. Holding your hand, I felt happy and special and I felt safe..."

On the season nine premiere, Rick takes his son's advice and goes on a walk with Judith around Alexandria.

Relive the moment: You can see this moment at the very start of the season nine premiere. The episode is streaming free on AMC.com here.

Michonne refers to Rick as "the famous Rick Grimes" in bed.

It's a moniker the communities have started referring to him as and Rick seems a little uncomfortable with all the fame. Michonne warns him to not let it get to his head.

The two also discuss whether or not they made the right decision by letting Negan live, before getting sentimental.

As they blow out the candles to head to bed, Rick asks Michonne how he got so lucky finding her. Michonne says that they both lost enough before kissing his hand.

Relive the moment: See Michonne tease Rick about his nickname 43 minutes into the season nine premiere.

Rick says good morning to all of his family members before starting the day.

Rick kisses Michonne on the arm when he wakes up before checking on Judith. On his way down the stairs he places his hand on a part of his old deck hanging on the wall. It has handprints of Judith and Carl from his last day.

Relive this moment: You can see Rick greet each of his family members at the very start of season nine's third episode.

Rick asks Michonne to have a baby.

Rick tells Michonne to take a break from working on a charter. When she asks if Rick is stopping her from creating the foundations of a new civilization, he says he can think of another way to build for the future.

Although the word baby is never said aloud, it doesn't need to be.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick ask Michonne to start expanding their family 5:30 minutes into season nine's third episode. You can watch the episode at AMC.com here and watch Rick's pencil flick here.

Rick and Michonne have a family fun day with Judith.

Rick says he and Michonne will need to have a "Family Fun Day" with Judith if they want to get her to the doctor for her cough. So we get to see the trio play hide-and-seek, race across the floor, have a picnic, and learn how to wield a sword.

It's really the first time we get to see Rick and Michonne co-parent together as a family unit and it makes us sad to know Rick's time on the show is short.

Relive the moment: Watch Rick and Michonne play games and take Judith on a picnic 18 minutes on season nine, episode three.

