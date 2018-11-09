Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle All of the photos from behind-the-scenes at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

All the secrets, sparkle and selfies from backstage with the models at this year's Victoria's Secret show.

Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Mary Katrantzou, Alanna Arrington, Subah Koj, Willow Hand, Mayowa Nicholas, and Leomie Anderson

(Getty)

  • The 2018 Victoria's Secret show took place in New York on November 8.
  • 60 models walked the runway, all looking impeccably groomed.
  • This meant that there was a lot of getting ready to do.
  • See all the backstage pictures here.

The annual Victoria's Secret show is glamorous, exciting — and controversial.

While some argue the parading of unbelievably taut, toned women in glamorous underwear sends a damaging message regarding body image, others believe we should be admiring the models for their impressive dedication to their physiques.

Whatever you think of the concept, however, most of us can't deny a fascination with what goes into creating the spectacle, which is an annual highlight for many.

Read more: There's a huge difference between a Victoria's Secret model and an Angel — here's what it takes to get Angel status

This year, the show took place in New York City on November 8, and it will be broadcast on December 2.

Some of the hottest names in the modelling world today took to the runway, including Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Stella Maxwell, and Leomie Anderson.

Scroll through the below for a taste of all the secrets, sparkle and selfies from backstage.

Shanina Shaik was part of the glamorous cast of models.



The backstage area was a thoroughly pink affair.



Winnie Harlow was one of the top names walking the runway.



Charlotte Tilbury was the official makeup sponsor of the show.

Charlotte Tilbury was the official makeup sponsor of the show.

(Charlotte Tilbury)


The look she'd designed was, appropriately, all about angelic beauty.

The look she'd designed was, appropriately, all about angelic beauty.

(Charlotte Tilbury)


"It’s an angelic filter to enhance what nature naturally gave you and make you feel like a beautiful, celestial angel… A look that lights up the runway and casts a magic makeup spell on the world!" Tilbury said.

"It’s an angelic filter to enhance what nature naturally gave you and make you feel like a beautiful, celestial angel… A look that lights up the runway and casts a magic makeup spell on the world!" Tilbury said.

(Charlotte Tilbury)


60 glamorous models walked the runway, which meant a lot of makeup was needed.



Kendall Jenner was spotted applying her own mascara.



Hair stylist Anthony Turner was in charge of creating the famous Victoria's Secret goddess-style curls for the show.

Stella Maxwell

(Getty)


Kris Jenner popped in.

Kris Jenner, Charlotte Tilbury and Kendall Jenner

(Getty)


It was all hands on deck getting everyone ready.

Frida Aasen

(Getty)


There was lots of pampering to be done.

Leomie Anderson

(Getty)


But there was plenty of time for selfies...

Lorena Rae

(Getty)


...and posing.

Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Mary Katrantzou, Alanna Arrington, Subah Koj, Willow Hand, Mayowa Nicholas, and Leomie Anderson

(Getty)


Rita Ora joined the models getting ready ahead of her performance.

Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Rita Ora, and Adriana Lima

(Getty)


Hair and makeup all done, it was soon time to slip out of the VS dressing gowns into something (likely) less comfortable.

Bella Hadid

(Getty)


Finishing touches made, it was time for the show to commence...

Barbara Fialho

(Getty)


Not before another quick selfie, of course.

Romee Strijd

(Getty)


