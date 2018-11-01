Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle All the adorable Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner kids this year

Some of the children, like True Thompson and Chicago West, wore more than one outfit.

Stormi Webster dressed as a butterfly and True Thompson wore a panda costume. play

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram and Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

The Kardashian-Jenners go all out for Halloween and they've passed that on to the next generation.

Some of the kids opted for animal outfits (like tigers) while others went with iconic movie characters (like Mini-Me and Jack Skellington.

Here's the complete roundup of the adorable costumes that the Kardashian-Jenner children wore this year.

True Thompson and mother Khloé Kardashian wore matching unicorn onesies.

True Thompson and mother Khloé Kardashian wore matching unicorn onesies. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

True was born in April 2018.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child, Chicago, also channeled her inner unicorn.

Even Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago West rocked a unicorn horn. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

She wore a headband that included a silver horn and matching animal ears.



Khloé and True also twinned as tigers.

Khloé and True also twinned as tigers. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Khloé seemed to enjoy giving her daughter various costumes to wear.



True continued the animal theme by dressing like a panda.

True also made the perfect baby panda. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

She was smiling from ear to ear.



She also wore a lamb costume.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

It looked just as cozy as the other outfits True wore.



In addition, she donned a pig outfit.

True was also dressed as a pig. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

The costume also included a giant bow.



True didn't only dress as four-legged creatures. She also got a flamingo costume.

True also had a flamingo costume. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

She also wore striped tights.



Lastly, True wore a pumpkin costume to fully embody the spirit of Halloween.

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin. play

(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Naturally, she posed in a pumpkin patch.



Stormi Webster matched mom Kylie Jenner with a pink butterfly ensemble.

Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, had matching butterfly wings. play

(@kyliejenner/Instagram)

Stormi's father, Travis Scott, released the song "Butterfly Effect" in 2017.



Stormi also wore a custom-made shiny outfit to go with Kylie's storm cloud look.

Stormi also wore a custom-made shiny outfit to go with Kylie's storm cloud look. play

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie donned a short, platinum wig.



Mason Disick dressed as "Austin Powers" villain Mini-Me.

Mason Disick dressed as "Austin Powers" villain Mini-Me. play

(Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Mason didn't forget Mr. Bigglesworth. He also included a fake hairless cat in his ensemble.



Reign also teamed up with Saint West to resemble Lil Pump and Kanye West's recent music video looks.

Reign also teamed up with Saint West to resemble Lil Pump and Kanye West's recent music video looks. play

(@KimKardashian/Instagram)

Kanye and Lil Pump released "I Love It" in September 2018.



North West and Penelope Disick were inspired by Lil Pump and Kanye's "Saturday Night Live" performance.

Kim's daughter, North West, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, dressed as the same rappers from a different performance. play

(@KimKardashian/Twitter)

The rappers performed the song "I Love It" on "SNL" in late September.

Read more: Kanye West dressed up as a bottle of Perrier to perform on 'SNL' and people are seriously confused



Reign, Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child, was inspired by Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Reign, Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child, was inspired by Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." play

(Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

He went trick-or-treating with Kourtney dressed as Ariana Grande.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



