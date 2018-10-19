news

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Betty and Jughead's relationship through "Riverdale's" second season.

Betty and Jughead fans are in for a treat this season on "Riverdale."

Bughead, as the couple is endearingly called by fans who "ship" the couple, are together and working to solve another mystery.

The couple has weathered a number of storms since first coming together on season one of the hit CW drama, but nothing is ever easy.

Here's a retrospective in honor of Bughead's relationship.

Betty convinces Jughead to join the Blue and Gold, the high school newspaper, with her.

Hard to believe that Betty starts "Riverdale" with her heart set on Archie. But when she and Jughead begin to write for the school paper and investigate Jason Blossom's murder, their relationship is purely platonic. They interrogate Dilton Doiley for more information on the Blossom murder.

Jughead seems concerned when Betty says she has a "date" with someone else.

While making their "murder board," Trev interrupts Betty, Kevin, and Jughead to check in with Betty about their "date." Betty later says it's a way to get more information about Jason, but Jughead doesn't seem to like the idea.

They attend Jason's memorial together.

Jughead picks Betty up and the two head to the Blossoms' mansion. They sneak off to find Jason's room when Cheryl breaks down in tears, but stumble upon Grandma Blossom. She mistakes Betty for Polly, Betty's sister, and reveals that Polly and Jason were engaged.

The two team up to find Polly.

Jughead visits the Coopers' house for breakfast and manages to distract Alice Cooper for a while to allow Betty to snoop through her purse. After they uncover that the Coopers were sending money to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, Jughead and Betty take a short trip and find Polly. Alice catches them and makes them go home.

Later that afternoon, Jughead sneaks over and the two have their first kiss.

Jughead sets up a ladder and climbs up to Betty's window. When she lets him in, he says, "Hey there, Juliet." After calming her down following a minor freak-out about being crazy like her parents, the two lock lips for the first time.

Betty and Jughead get close at school, prompting Archie to ask questions.

As Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Archie are hanging out, Jughead puts his arm around Betty in an effort to comfort her. When she grabs his hand, Archie and Veronica are surprised. Archie confronts Jughead about the two of them later in the hallway and Jughead admits that they shared a moment, which Archie doesn't seem to like. On the other end of the spectrum, Veronica is thrilled when Betty shares her feelings about Jughead.

Jughead struggles to define his relationship with Betty.

Betty and Jughead walk home holding hands, but he doesn't know how to define their relationship. That doesn't bother Betty and the two kiss before she heads into her home. Later, Archie, Jughead, and his dad, FP Jones, are at a diner and FP asks if Betty is Jughead's girlfriend. Jughead quickly changes the subject.

Betty calls Jughead her boyfriend.

Jughead may struggle with putting a label on their relationship, but Betty doesn't. Jughead asks if he is required to attend Polly's baby shower, and Betty says yes, because he is her boyfriend. Jughead shows up and the two are closer than ever. Later that evening, when Jughead says he believes his dad did not kill Jason, Betty says she believes him.

Betty threw Jughead a birthday party despite his wishes, causing a rift between the two lovebirds.

Archie tells Betty that Jughead's birthday is coming up and that they go see a movie every year, but he thinks Betty should take him this year. Betty calls FP to invite him, but he says no and informs her that Jughead hates surprises and birthday parties. She decides to throw him a small surprise party anyway.

Betty and Jughead go to the movies as planned, but when they show up to Archie's house, Jughead is surprised. He tells Betty that he wishes the four regular friends were hanging out at Pop's. And when Betty asks why he can't be normal, Jughead responds that he will never be normal.

When Cheryl and a bunch of people show up, Jughead escapes to the garage and his dad finds him. Jughead confronts Betty over inviting his dad to a party with alcohol knowing his dad has a problem. Angry, he asks her if she ever considered their differences and says she's only with him because Archie doesn't want her. Betty is surprised and starts to cry. Before Jughead can leave though, he's sucked into a game of Secrets and Sins. He gets in a fight to defend Betty during the game.

Jughead and Betty then reconcile over milkshakes at Pop's.

The two get in another fight when Jughead learns that Archie and Veronica broke into his dad's trailer, but Betty realizes she loves Jughead.

Jughead and his dad go to dinner at the Cooper's residence, but it's a setup by Alice Cooper to interrogate FP about Jason's murder. Jughead and Betty leave for the dance where Jughead learns about his friends breaking into the trailer and thinks Betty was in on the betrayal. He questions why they are together.

Betty and Alice later get in a fight about FP's arrest and Betty proclaims that she loves Jughead for the first time and leaves to find him.

Jughead is transferred to Southside High, but Betty goes to get him back.

With FP's involvement in removing Jason's body and covering up the murder, Jughead gets a lot of hate at school. Betty's defense of both Jughead and FP also earns her ire from fellow students. With his dad in jail, Jughead is transferred to Southside High. Betty, Veronica, and Archie go to get him back, but he tells them maybe he belongs there.

The two say they love each for the first time.

Jughead shows up at the Jubilee for Betty's speech and is the first to clap when she is done. The four friends meet at Pop's Diner for milkshakes before separating. Betty and Jughead got to FP's trailer, where Jughead is now living. Jughead says he loves her and Betty says she loves him to. The two begin to make out and begin to take off their clothes, but are interrupted by a knock at the door. It's the Southside Serpents and they want to offer Jughead membership in their gang. Betty watches uncomfortably from the door as Jughead puts the Serpent jacket on.

Betty tells Jughead she is concerned about him growing closer with the Southside Serpents.

Jughead and Betty visit Pop's Diner to look for Fred Andrews' wallet after he was shot. When Pop asks if they want to eat, Jughead says yes right away and starts to chow down on his meal. A stressed-out Betty uses the meal as a chance to confront Jughead about the Serpents. When Jughead tells her she doesn't have to be concerned because he was just acting, she tells him that it didn't look like it. Later that night though, Betty tells him that she trusts him and the two kiss.

Jughead lies to Betty and Betty is keeping secrets from Jughead. The two still work together though and she ends up staying at his trailer later.

Their relationship continues to struggle as Betty blackmails Cheryl into testifying on FP's behalf unbeknownst to Jughead and Jughead lies to Betty about being beaten up by the Ghoulies.

Later, the two work to decipher the Black Hood's message to Betty and she stays over at his place. They also meet at Pop's Diner and discuss their wishes of leaving Riverdale and the drama behind.

"No crazy moms, no Black Hoods," Betty says. "Like Romeo and Juliet except we live happily ever after instead."

Betty is forced to break up with Jughead.

Among the Black Hood's threats to Betty is his request for her to break up with Jughead or else he would kill him. Betty meets with Archie and tearfully tells him what she has to do. She then asks Archie to do it for her and to say something that would keep Jugehad away for a while hoping that she could take it all back later. Archie agrees to it.

When he goes to Jughead's, the Serpents arrive and the two friends start to yell at each other. Archie then breaks up with Jughead for Betty but hurts him more because of their fight.

Jughead kisses Toni.

A hurt Jughead is visited by Toni Topaz who wants to congratulate him on joining the Serpents. She tells him he is going to have a hard time hiding his tattoo from Betty, but Jughead says, "I think that's a non-issue."

Toni leans over and the two kiss.

But that kiss is kept secret, and the two get back together.

After the drag race, the two hook up again. They try to work on figuring out who the Black Hood is together.

Jughead tries to break up with Betty for good.

Betty tries to fit in with the Southside Serpents by doing a striptease in front of her mom, FP Jones, Jughead, and the other Serpents. This upsets Jughead. In the parking lot of the bar, Jughead yells at her and says he wants to protect her from his world, so he breaks up with her.

She tearfully asks, "How many times are we going to push each other away?"

He responds, "Until it sticks."

Betty kisses Archie.

After Veronica breaks up with Archie and Jughead breaks up with Betty, Betty and Archie continue to bond over the case of the Black Hood. As the two attempt to learn the Black Hood's identity, they end up kissing in the car.

Archie told Veronica about the kiss, but Betty has yet to fess up to Jughead.

Bughead gets back together.

After a back-and-forth, will-they-won't-they relationship, Betty and Jughead finally hooked up again.

The two unite to solve the case of the decapitated park statue. When they hang out at Jughead's later that evening, Jughead apologizes for thinking he could save Betty from the world. When she says she should leave, he asks her to stay.

Betty and Jughead commit a crime together.

Betty keeps the murder that happened in her house a secret for about a day before spilling her guts to Jughead. The two then dispose of the deceased's car by dumping it in a lake in the woods. Eventually, FP helps Alice, Betty, and Jughead out by burying the dead man's body.

Later, when Alice and Betty are threatened by the dead guy's ex, Jughead helps scare the woman away.

Jughead and Betty have an awkward conversation after Jughead finds out about Archie and Betty's kiss.

After the core four head to Veronica's lake house, Jughead receives a call from a jealous Cheryl informing him that Archie and Betty kissed. Jughead confronts Betty and Archie.

Betty asks to talk privately, and the two go into their room to have a conversation about what happened. Jughead says he isn't angry about it, and the two make up.

Veronica kisses Jughead.

In the hot tub later that night, Veronica brings up the Archie and Betty kiss once again. She suggests kissing Jughead to make it even.

Both Betty and Archie didn't find it necessary, but Jughead was in, so the two kiss as Archie and Betty watch.

Betty role-plays with her wig.

Back in their own room, Betty mentions that the only ones in the group that haven't kissed were Archie and Jughead. She disappears for a few minutes but asks him questions about kissing Veronica.

When she emerges, she is wearing lingerie and her black wig. She says that she has to punish him if he did enjoy kissing Veronica then climbs on top of him.

They briefly move in together.

Betty decides that she can no longer live in her home while Chic is there, so she asks Jughead if she can move into the trailer with him. He says she can.

Alice doesn't approve of her daughter living there and eventually arrives to fetch her. FP is on Alice's side, so Betty goes home.

Jughead and Betty investigate Chic.

Betty and Jughead work together to find out if Chic is the Black Hood. From venturing to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy to the hostel Chic lives in, the two work as a team in their investigation.

When they confront Chic, he attempts to attack Jughead with a knife, but Betty knocks him out with a hit to the head. They tie him up and interrogate him in the basement.

Though Chic is not the Black Hood, he is also an impostor, so Betty takes him and lets the Black Hood chase him away. It's unclear if he is alive or dead.

Jughead almost dies.

Jughead calls Hiram and makes a trade — his life for the Soutside Serpents' freedom from the Ghoulies. He calls Betty to say that he loves her and will always love her.

Betty calls FP in fear, and when they go to find him, he is bloodied and left for bed.

FP and Betty's faces are heart breaking, as Jughead's life is hanging in the balance.

Jughead proposes, kind of.

After surviving the violent attempt at his life, Jughead takes his relationship with Betty to the next level.

He takes Betty to a Five Seasons hotel to celebrate everything they've overcome.

"I wanted to ask you something," Jughead says. "Now that I am the Serpent king, I was wondering how you felt about being my queen?"

"You asking me to join the Serpents, Jug?" Betty asks.

"Sort of," he responds. "You don't have to answer right now. You can take your time, let me know, like tomorrow at lunch or..."

Betty then squeals and begins to kiss him with joy.

Jughead puts his hat on Betty.

During Labor Day weekend, Betty and Jughead have a heart-to-heart next to a bonfire and Betty details all of her worries.

"We're going to get through it," Jughead says. "From now on, we're partners, in Serpents, in life, all of it."

He then puts his beanie on her head and they kiss.

Jughead and Betty are back to being detectives.

With the Gargoyle King causing problems in town, Jughead asks if they investigate the creature and game for "old time's sake."

Betty agrees and the two share a kiss at school.

Together they uncover Dilton's bunker, talk to Ethel, and watch Ben fall out of the hospital window.

Their joint investigation isn't close to being over.