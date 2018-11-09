After two years abroad, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City on Thursday.
The high-profile event, which was filmed on November 8, will air December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
As usual, some of the world's most famous models — as well as 18 newcomers to the show — graced the lingerie brand's runway, showing off elaborate ensembles, designs by Mary Katrantzou, and a $1 million diamond-covered Fantasy Bra.
Below, take a closer look at all the head-turning outfits and impressive wings featured in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Adriana Lima stepped out in a moon-inspired ensemble.
play
Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
It was a different take on the more traditional shaped angel wings.
Sui He walked in a sparkling structured ensemble.
play
Sui He walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The ensemble featured spiky, sun-shaped embellishments.
Cindy Bruna also showcased a star-themed design.
play
Cindy Bruna walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The celestial outfit featured some sparkling thigh-high boots.
Kendall Jenner walked out in a burst of stars.
play
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her ensemble also featured a sheer sleeve overlay.
Barbara Fialho was also surrounded by star designs.
play
Barbara Fialho walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Some thigh-high boots and sheer sleeves completed the look.
Sara Sampaio added a burst of color with her wings.
play
Sara Sampaio walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The blue design featured pointed edges and a swirled pattern.
Romee Strijd wore a dazzling Swarovski design.
play
Romee Strijd walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The star-shaped wings featured over 55,000 crystals.
Lais Riberio had a cape on her celestial design.
play
Lais Ribeiro walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her wings featured tons of silver star-shaped designs.
Martha Hunt modeled an avant-garde yet sporty ensemble.
play
Martha Hunt walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
It featured a structured design with the word "Victoria's" written in red.
Bella Hadid stepped out in a black and white outfit.
play
Bella Hadid walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She added a short jacket to her lingerie.
Cheyenne Maya Carty wore a long T-shirt on the runway.
play
Cheyenne Maya Carty walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
It was a similar look to the popular "no pants" trend.
Subah Koj walked in a open jacket for a dramatic cape effect.
play
Sabah Koj walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The look was paired with some white lingerie.
Stella Maxwell also stepped out in an open jacket.
play
Stella Maxwell walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
It added a caped effect to her ensemble.
Leomie Anderson modeled a floral two-piece design.
play
Leomie Anderson walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The ensemble featured a skirt over some matching leggings.
Liu Wen showcased another floral ensemble.
play
Liu Wen walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her two-piece look was paired with some black heels.
Adriana Lima then wore a dramatic feathered set of wings.
play
Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The wings were paired with some matching heels for an extra touch.
Alexina Graham walked in one of the most extravagant wings of the night.
play
Alexina Graham walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her look paired floral patterns with a colorful striped design.
Sui He wore a pair of floral thigh-high boots during the Sean Mendes performance.
play
Sui He walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also wore a robe with a ruffled tulle design.
Aiden Curtiss showcased some belted wide-leg floral pants.
play
Aiden Curtiss walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also wore an equally colorful matching top with an off-the-shoulder design.
Gigi Hadid also wore a combination of florals and geometric designs.
play
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She carried her wings with two long tassels at her sides.
Sofie Grace Rovenstine modeled a ruffled tulle cape.
play
Sofie Grace Rovenstine walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The cape overlay was paired with some floral lingerie.
Jasmine Tookes walked in a structural floral set of wings.
play
Jasmine Tookes walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The wings perfectly matched her long-sleeved top.
Josephine Skriver stepped out in a giant pair of emerald wings.
play
Josephine Skriver walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her wings were paired with a lingerie and boots.
Alexina Graham walked with a plaid cape attached to her lingerie.
play
Alexina Graham walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her outfit also featured some matching long sleeves.
Taylor Hill showcased some swirling bold red wings.
play
Taylor Hill walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
They were paired with a mixed plaid ensemble.
Shanina Shaik walked with a bow around her neck.
play
Shanina Shaik walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The bow was paired with lingerie and heels featuring a black and white floral pattern.
Candice Swanepoel walked in a pair of swirling light-pink wings.
play
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also wore a crop top featuring the word "Angel."
Jasmine Tookes wore an intricate floral set of wings.
play
Jasmine Tookes walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The swirling design featured many blooming flower embellishments.
Behati Prinsloo's black wings added some dramatic flair.
play
Behati Prinsloo walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Her ensemble was made up of red and black plaid.
Behati Prinsloo then walked out in a monochrome ensemble.
play
Behati Prinsloo walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
It was a subtle yet chic look.
Kelly Gale walked out in an "Angel" bodysuit.
play
Kelly Gale walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The design was paired with black and white heels.
Georgia Fowler modeled an eccentric take on the puffer jacket trend.
play
Georgia Fowler walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The sleeve overlay added a unique pop to the lingerie.
Yasmin Wijnaldum modeled a plaid skirt with her red and green outfit.
play
Yasmin Wijnaldum walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also donned a pair of matching boots.
Cindy Bruno's plaid ensemble featured some matching wings.
play
Cindy Bruna walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also wore some pink and purple argyle socks.
Lameka Fox's plaid outfit featured a belted design.
play
Lameka Fox walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
She also wore some colorful argyle socks.