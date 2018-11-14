news

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second instalment in the Harry Potter prequel series which follows the life of Newt Scamander.

The film is out this month, and the London premiere took place on Tuesday night.

Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, and J.K. Rowling were among the stars walking the blue carpet.

Last night, a magical cast of actors descended on London for the premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

The second instalment in the five-part "Fantastic Beasts" series, which is J.K. Rowling's prequel to "Harry Potter," has been long-awaited by fans.

The film is set to be released in cinemas across the world on November 16, two years after the first film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" cast a spell on audiences of all ages.

The London premiere took place on November 13, five days after the Paris equivalent, and saw the film's very starry cast bringing some magic to Leicester Square.

The blue carpet was awash with sequins, feathers, lace, and velvet. Here are the best looks from the premiere.

Eddie Redmayne

Redmayne, 36, plays the lead role of Newt Scamander in the series and looked dapper in a deep red, double-breasted suit.

J.K. Rowling

The woman behind the wizarding world of Harry Potter looked angelic in midnight blue, allowing her blood red nails to make a statement.

Zoe Kravitz

Kravitz, who plays Leta Lestrange, brought the glitz in her sparkly, ruffled, hot pink Giorgio Armani dress, teamed perfectly with emerald statement earrings and matching ring.

However, after fans fawned over her new engagement ring at the film's Paris premiere (she's due to marry Karl Glusman), some questioned why the actor wasn't wearing it in London.

Johnny Depp

Depp, who plays Gellert Grindelwald, struck a sombre mood for the occasion.

Jude Law

It was hats off to Jude Law who plays Dumbledore (or "Dumble-phwoar" as some fans have dubbed him) for making velvet look relaxed but appropriate.

The team behind the film have faced criticism for not making any overt reference to Dumbledore's sexuality in "The Crimes of Grindelwald," despite Rowling having made clear that the character is gay.

Producer David Heyman responded to the comments by saying, "I think this is a series taking place over five films and there is a journey to go, a journey to be taken."

Ezra Miller

Miller stole the show with his swan-meets-dark-wizard vibe. If wearing head-to-toe white, a feathered jacket, an owl ring, and silver hair tips wasn't enough, the actor had "Avade Kedavra" written across his hands.

"Avada Kedavra" is one of the three Unforgiveable Curses in Harry Potter, making it one of the most powerful and darkest spells a wizard can cast.

Katherine Waterston

Waterston, who plays Tina Goldstein, brought some sunshine to the blue carpet in her canary yellow gown, which cradled her baby bump beautifully.

Claudia Kim

Kim plays Nagini, who later becomes Lord Voldemort's companion.

Dan Fogler

Fogler is back as "no-maj" (AKA muggle) Jacob Kowalski.

Alison Sudol

Sudol, who plays younger sister of Tina, Queenie Goldstein, went for a floorlength white gown.

Callum Turner

Turner plays Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander.